The project for Build one – or two – high -speed train stations keeps the city of Toledo and the swords high between the Ministry of Transport and the Government of Castilla-La Mancha. Oscar Puente and Emiliano García-Page They have been disagreeing on where the main station through which the bird line between Madrid and Lisbon should be La Plana amendment to your predecessor, Raquel Sánchezalready the former mayor of Toledo, the socialist Miracles Tolón, And I know Align with the new popular town hall, with users and even with Vox In a ‘war’ that, before and the end of the work or even the project is presented, already It is fought even in recreations of each of the two parties on how it will be and in which there is even the risk that, depending on the final result, UNESCO Remove to Toledo the title of Humanity Heritage City.

In the same way that it is called to be one of the intermediate points of the high -speed line to Extremadura, which accuses delays for years for its passage through Castilla-La Mancha and that will last beyond the border to run through Portugal to Lisbon, Toledo is also in the center of controversy Where to locate the Central Node of High Speed ​​Services. There are two weeks left for the Ministry to close the process of collecting allegations and at the moment two opposite positions persist, yours and that of the Government of Castilla-La Macha.

Toledo Central and Toledo Exterior

Puente wants concentrate rail activity -of the Avant and medium distance lines and the future of the bird- at the center of the center from Toledo, from Santa Barbara. To do this, at the end of last year, he amended the flat to the former minister Sánchez with a project that also contemplated another hob, to a dozen kilometers further, in the polygon neighborhood of the city, but that It would not be a new bird stationby virtue of a new approach in which Puente considers failed The tendency of the last years of placing the new stations of Ave out of cities, as happened in Cuenca, in Segovia or Tarragona.

To boost the great station of “Toledo Central”Transportes proposes to build a Viaduct at the entrance of Toledo whereby the roads would run on the Tagus River. This, precisely, is the Battle horse of the Junta de Castilla-La Manchawho insists that Toledo has two estacious. One, the current of the center, which would continue to reach the AVANT and medium distance trains from and to Madrid; another, the polygon that calls “Outdoor Toledo”, for bird lines and four of the 15 Avant trains that continue to Extremadura and that would no longer pass through the city center.

Page wants “double station”; Toledo’s PP, a

This Saturday, the Minister of Development of Castilla-La Mancha, Ignacio Hernando, He reproached the Ministry of his change of opinion – of the “double station” to one – and warned of “danger “to reinforce only that of the center From Toledo, by agglomerationshe price of tickets and engineering problems. “They raise the level at the Santa Barbara station below the current one. It is not that it is an flood zone, it is that They are going to flood sooner or later”Said the advisor of Page, who did not skimp in criticism of the design that Prioritiza Puente and on which it would later be that the Ministry for Ecological Transition does an environmental impact assessment.

“It is not convenient for the train to be filled in Madrid and empty in Toledo. It would be like transporting cold or hot air depending on summer or winter, ”he added and also warned that in this way The Madrid-Toledo bills would be “very expensive”up to “80 euros” to cover a journey that is done in an hour.

The Toledo Train Users Association also defends the project of A single station that the ministry has as many and that ensures that they have joined increasingly collective, such as Neighbors and tour guides and even the Royal Academy of Fine Arts and also Vox, for the comfort of entering and leaving the train in the city center and in the defense of a Station that is good of cultural interest for his neomudéjar style.

Users fear that I will end up running The same fate as conventional stations from other cities like Cuenca, which ended closing After an alternative station began to work – and away from the center – for the bird. The Board of Castilla-La Mancha insists that It will not “dismantle” The center of the center and, in addition to its neighbors, insists on asking the opinion also from the polygon neighborhood, where the second station would go, “because Less than 200 meters would have a bird line “the counselor said on Saturday.

Time ends and the final design must be determined with the allegations that the different affected parts can present until the March 18 to the public consultation of the Ministry. Knowing sources of the process are sure that, with such controversy, they will be many more and more varied than those who participated in the consultation on the first project, in 2020. From the Ministry of Transportation they limit themselves to waiting for the deadline to end mid -month and in reiterating their will in which the Ave line with Extremadura is working as soon as possible.

This same Monday, the Toledo City Council He presented his allegations, a “faithful reflection of the majority opinion of the city,” according to his councilor for mobility, Iñaki Jiménez. “They are the result of the meetings that the mayor has held in recent weeks different groups, professional associations, businessmen and neighborhood associations of the city, “he added. Faced with the solution of the two stations defended Comfortable for citizens.

Infographic war

Waiting for what the project and the real result of this whole process will be, the contentious between the Ministry of Transportation and Government of Castilla-La Mancha has moved to the virtual plane, to simulations, infographics or ‘renders’ about how the Viaduct on the Tagus through which the bird would circulate in case the bridge solution is imposed, with images that users consider unreal, by “idyllic”. This does not mean, however, that they believe that those offered by the Board are more adjusted to reality, even more when the design of the viaduct would be a very posterior step.

“So far what we have seen are Deceptive infographicswith a bridge over the Tajo river where no columns or catenaries, and with a bridge for the train at the same height of the Bridge of Azarquiel. It is not true: the first is six meters and the second would be 14 meters high, ”the advisor on the image presented by the Ministry last year, and that appears in the illustration that heads this text.

From the user association it is recognized that it is a “idyllic” image How will the bridge be. But they also believe it will be like the one presented by the Board to try to deter this idea. García Page Ha “governmentcounterattack “with another image of computer that users also do not believe realistic because little less than The trains would almost go on the waterssix and 14 meters above the water level. The Page government denounces that would destroy the image of Toledo that can be seen when you arrive on the road from Madrid, with undeniable “visual impact”, In addition to the “break” for months at the historic station for the works if you finally choose a single station.

Image of how the AVE bridge will cover the views of Toledo if you have to reach the center, according to the simulation of the Board. Ministry of Development of Castilla-La Mancha

UNESCO’s role

Between so much manifestation for and against one and two stations for the AVE to Extremadura and Lisbon, who resists entering the fight is a International organism to which the different parties are appealing and that, depending on how the project ends, could take a devastating decision for Toledo.

This is the UNESCOwhich in 1986 included it in its list of cities World Heritage of Humanitya condition that reviews periodically and against which a layout of the line of the opposite could go to its criteria. At the moment, the organism based in Paris maintains the “caution”, say sources known to the process, which would want greater involvement. At the moment, they add that the International Council of Monuments and Sites (Icomos), associated with UNESCO, has already participated in Technical meetings

Meanwhile, the parties in favor of a unique station warn of the need for Toledo to retain its distinction. When he presented his new design, the Ministry said last year that the viaduct that will be necessary to build “It meets conditions of the World Heritage Declaration.” The City Council indicates that the “most important” of its allegations presented on Monday is that the project “does not put the declaration of Toledo as a World Heritage City.”