O total volume of properties launched in Brazil decreased by 13.8% in 2023 until June. There were 49,505 units in the period. The numbers are from a survey carried out by Abrainc (Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers) in partnership with Fipe (Fundação Instituto de Pesquisas Econômicas) and released this Tuesday (September 26, 2023).

According to the entities, the value of properties launched in the country from January to June this year fell 1.7%. The number represented R$15 billion. The research is carried out with 20 companies associated with Abrainc. Here’s the complete (PDF – 111 kB).

The medium and high-end type of properties recorded a 59.4% drop in launch volume. There were 9,317 units of this standard, which generated R$6.1 billion in the sector. The number represented a drop of 34.8% in the value launched.

Data from Abrainc-Fipe show that only the federal government’s housing program My home, my life advanced in the first 6 months of 2023. It rose 17.2% in volume (39,544) and 64.3% in value (R$ 8.7 billion).