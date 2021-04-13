Since family doctors have been allowed to vaccinate, the corona chaos has been perfect. The data situation is confusing. And now the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also delayed.

Bremen – since then in the state Bremen the family doctors intervene in the vaccination process, there is nothing but chaos everywhere. The general practitioners only pass on the vaccination data to the Robert Koch Institute and not to the local health authorities. As a result, nobody knows who vaccinated whom, when, and with what.* Even the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians does not know, it receives the data with a delay of up to six months.

In addition, there is still plenty of chaos: In Gifhorn in Lower Saxony there is even supposed to be one High-risk patient vaccinated against his will with the AstraZeneca vaccine* have been. And as if that wasn't enough, the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson is delaying the launch of its vaccine in Europe. The US company announced on Tuesday. With this vaccine, too, there are increasing reports of sinus vein thrombosis. The cases are now being carefully investigated by the group with experts and the health authorities.