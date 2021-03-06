A man put his dog on front of a motorcycle while circulating to high speed on a highway in Colombia. The video, posted on Twitter, generated a strong repudiation: accused the person of committing animal abuse, in addition to putting risk his life and that of the the rest.

As reported by the local newspaper Time, the situation occurred in the municipality of Envigado, south of Medellin. At that moment, the passenger of a car took out his cell phone to film the driver of a motorcycle who was next to a dog: the mascot, dressed in a jacket and protective glasses, it had its legs on the handlebars.

As a result of the viralization of the clip, it soon emerged that the dog is called Natacha. According to the same medium, it’s not the first time that her owner puts her in a vehicle.

Instant. The animal has its legs on the handlebars, while its owner smiles.

“I fell in love with her and I took her home without the consent of my family, neither my mother nor my sister, I arrived with her when she was a puppy ”, declared her owner quoted by Snail News. Also, he assured that he “never” mistreated the pet and that he considers her his “daughter”..

On the other hand, he boasted of saying that the authorities they have never told him anything for having gone out with Natacha on the motorcycle. But he acknowledged that his actions are “reckless“. The middle RCN Radio clarified that the Mayor of Envigado promised to issue a release about this case in the next few hours. .

“That awful!! What a danger YSo sad if an accident were to occur !! Poor dog I don’t want to imagine it (…) “, said a user on Twitter. “To the degree of irresponsibility that we have arrivedand he thinks he’s very funny). He rapes until animal protection standards (…) “, expressed another.

In the same vein, a third Internet user asked: “@sttmed (N. of the R .: Ministry of Mobility of Medellín) gentlemen act before such irresponsibility, is a violation of traffic regulations and endangers to other drivers, motorcyclists and passersby. ”

Look also

