Serious disturbances carried out by fans of the Atlético Nacional checked into Atanasio Girardot minutes before the game against América, forcing the match not to be played. At the close of this edition, Dimayor was looking for a date to reschedule it, although the Medellín Mayor’s Office reported that it will not lend the stadium to the purslane team.

The moments of panic were experienced when members of the barra brava Los del Sur generated incidents in the south stand in reaction to the recent decisions of the team managers to suspend the economic benefits it gave them. The events forced the intervention of the Esmad and the deployment of the police that had 800 members.

The mayor’s office reported that there 11 police officers injured and 13 citizens injured, in addition to damage to the stadium.

The mayor of Medellin, daniel quinterosaid in networks: “We will not lend the stadium to Nacional until minimum security conditions are agreed between the bar and directives, and surveillance is paid for by the team.”

Fernando Jaramillo, president of the Dimayor, said that the match will not be this Monday due to the Nacional calendar, since he must play on Thursday in the Libertadores against Melgar. That duel is scheduled in Medellín.

Juan Pablo Ramírez, Secretary of Government, held Nacional responsible for what happened for his “deaf ears” with the bar. He added that they individualize the violent ones.

For his part, Mauricio Navarro, president of the team, said about the bar: “We announced that the club, due to the economic deficit, did not accept some demands.” He was referring, among other things, to the non-delivery of 500 ballots. During the week, the bar published messages on its Twitter against the managers.

