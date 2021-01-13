Total UK Video Game Sales Unveiled for 2020 | We are xbox by admin in Gaming 0 SHARES 5 VIEWS Share on Facebook Share on Twitter We have been into the new year for a couple of weeks and little by little all the things that the unfortunate 2020 has left us are beginning to be discovered. Today, for example, the Total video game sales in the UK in 2020, which is a good sample to see how the electronic entertainment industry has fared in Europe. The data come from GSD, although the analysis of the same has been carried out by GamesIndustry, which reveals that in the British country 42.7 million video games, more than three million consoles and almost ten million accessories related to the sector. Those 42.7 million video games sold represent a 34% increase compared to 2019 sales. Of that figure, 24.5 million were downloaded games, which is 74% more than the previous year. The sales data that arrive in recent months only show that the trend towards digital over the physical format is increasingly evident, and the exponential growth makes it clear. For its part, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War failed to surpass its predecessor, while FIFA 21 yes he did. Both games dominate the first two places in terms of best-selling titles of the year. Below you can see the complete list of the twenty best-selling video games of 2020 in the United Kingdom. FIFA 21 Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Grand theft auto v FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animal Crossing: New Horizons Assassin’s Creed Valhalla The Last of Us: Part II NBA 2K20 Rainbow six siege Red Dead Redemption 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Spider-Man Miles Morales Monopoly Plus Marvel’s Avengers Ghost of tsushima Cyberpunk 2077 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Minecraft Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Minecraft, with its position number 19 is the only presence of Xbox Game Studios video games in a territory, yes, traditionally complicated for Microsoft. What games do you think will be the best sellers of 2021 once the year we just started is over?

