Total tension: Corinthians barra brava faces the players, video

Corinthans brava bar.
This was the entrance of the fans to the team training.
the corinthianshistoric club from Brazil, is not going through a good moment due to the adverse results, which has generated a climate of tension with the fans, who exceeded the limits in practice.
Images captured by the security cameras of the club’s premises showed how the team’s barra brava broke into training to put pressure on the players.
In the video you can see a group of some 40 people who entered the court in a threatening manner.
The players interrupted their training and stood transfixed as the group approached.
The details of the match were not known, but local media indicate that they asked the players for a greater commitment so as not to continue with the bad results.
The team is fourteenth in the Brasileirao table with three points and in the Copa Libertadores it is second in its group, behind Argentinos Juniors and tied with Independiente del Valle, with 3 points.
