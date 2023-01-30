Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Total surprise by round card in football: what is it for?

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 30, 2023
in Sports
First round card.

First round card.

It happened in a match in England football.

Soccer is constantly evolving. Its rules vary and there are decisions that become truly revolutionary, although they are not so revolutionary. The most recent, which at least surprised the players and the fans, was a round card.

During the match of the English FA Cup between Wrexham and Sheffield United which ended 3-3, the referee used a circular red card to admonish one of the footballers of the visiting team.

At minute 71 the judge expelled the player Daniel Jebbison with a red circular cardboard and not rectangular as is the norm known until today.

Why is it round?

The explanation given to this type of cards is that they are used so that the footballers know that they have been sent off and so that the judge can draw the indicated card more quickly.

The Colombian arbitration analyst Jose Borda He explained on his Twitter account that these cards have already been used before in English football, in the year 2000.

the white card

Judge Catarina Campos recently became the first referee in the world to show a card of any color other than yellow or red: white.

It happened during the match that Benfica ended up beating Sporting de Portugal 0-5 in the Taça de Portugal Feminina.

Traditionally, cards in soccer are only shown when there is little discipline during the match, but this may change throughout the game in the coming years.

PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO

