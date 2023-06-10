tupperware has delivered great news for the Mexican Artistic Swimming Team and it is that the product they created to support their competitions has been a total success and all copies have been sold out, making it clear that the Mexican fans like them as a company are committed to the athletes who put the name of Mexico on high.

After a few weeks ago Tupperware launched the announcement of the creation of a special edition bottle to raise funds to deliver to the Mexican Swimming Team and could continue in its competitions without problems, now the same company has revealed that everything has been very well accepted to the point that there are no more bottles to sell because everything is over.

Through social networks they shared the great news that has made athletes and fans more than happy who see how their grain of sand has managed to impact in a good way. “Thank you all for supporting our swimmers to go far. We managed to sell out our Bottle with a Cause“, it reads. They also revealed that in the following days they will be able to learn about the entire process that will be followed for the delivery of support to the swimmers.

Tupperware’s interest in helping Mexican athletes arose after Ana Gabriela Guevarahead of CONADE will try to undermine the intentions of the swimmers to get resources by using some companies like Tupperware to sell their

products to make money, to which the company responded with real support for the swimmers.

Currently the CONADE It has been forced to return financial support to the Mexican swimming team, so it will once again be the government that pays for the athletes’ competitions, although a trial is still underway to determine the responsibilities of each party. Even so, many companies such as Tupperware joined the aid, demonstrating their ability to help in this type of case.