Total solar eclipse in the United States: the cities and times where it will be most visible

On April 8, the citizens of USA will have the opportunity to observe the total solar eclipse that can be seen more clearly from certain cities in the country. In addition, there are specific times where it will be better appreciated.

The unique phenomenon by its nature, which occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, dazzles both science fans and citizens without any hobby, and will begin in Mazatlán, Mexico, and will continue its course throughout from the United States until later reaching Canada.

The rarity of the total eclipse phenomenon lies in the fact that during the day, when the moon casts its shadow on the earthmoves in front of the Sun and leaves the planet in the dark, generating a unique situation that only occurs in different places every year and a half.

Cities and times in the United States where the total solar eclipse can be best appreciated

Because it only occurs in certain specific places on the planet, not all states in the country suffer the same fate, and that is why certain areas promise a better experience. In addition, a series of factors such as the weather will have an impact, since clouds can cover the sky and prevent glimpses of the remarkable phenomenon.

According to the information provided by Channel News 8although it is very difficult to determine the weather with two months left, The further north you go, the cloudier the day will be.. Therefore, it is important, before taking a trip to observe the phenomenon from a particular place, consider extended forecast and the chances of the sky being covered by clouds.

In Tampa, city located in Floridathe North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies gives a projection of 10.8% clear days, 19.1% mostly clear, 30.2% partly cloudy, 25.1% mostly cloudy and only 14.8% completely cloudy days, so It is one of the favorable destinations to travel in case you want to clearly observe the total solar eclipse. In some places, such as Buffalo, a city north of New York, the eclipse can be observed clearly as long as the weather – which projects a large number of cloudy days in April – does not affect the situation.

In a solar eclipse, the Moon blocks sunlight for a few moments, coming between the Earth and the star, producing total darkness.

The phenomenon, which will begin on the Pacific coast of Mexico, around 11:07 a.m. (PDT), according to the official site of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Then it will continue in this order:

Oklahoma – 1:45 PM CDT Arkansas – 1:51 PM Missouri – 1:56 PM Illinois – 1:59 PM Kentucky – 2 PM Indiana – 2:02 PM Ohio – 3:13 PM Pennsylvania – 3:16 PM New York – 3:18 PM Vermont – 3:26 PM New Hampshire – 3:27 PM Maine – 3:32 PM

Outside the United States, according to the official website of the Mexican government, Mazatlán was chosen by NASA as the best geographical point to settle in and document the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. In addition, from Canada, the phenomenon can be seen first from southern Ontario, and then will