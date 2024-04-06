Home page World

From: Michelle Brey, Robin Dittrich

For the first time in six years, a total solar eclipse can be seen in North and Central America. It last existed in Germany in 1999.

Frankfurt – Only very few people in Germany ever see a total solar eclipse. The natural spectacle will take place next on Monday (April 8th). The total solar eclipse can also be observed in Germany.

“The sky darkens”: total solar eclipse in April – the fascination is great

Earth experiences a total solar eclipse when the moon passes between the sun and earth. This causes the sun to be obscured from our perspective for a brief moment. The US space agency NASA writes about the phenomenon: “The sky darkens as if it were dawn or dusk.”

On April 8th there will be a total solar eclipse over North and Central America – it can also be observed in Germany. (Symbolic image) © SuperStock/Imago

This event fascinates people all over the world so much that they organize parties and accommodations in the affected areas are fully booked. NASA sums up the fascination: “They move people and give them a deep respect for the universe.”

Natural spectacle solar eclipse – the last one took place in Germany in 1999

The last total solar eclipse that could be observed in Germany took place in August 1999. It will be some time before the next one is expected. It is not expected to take place until September 2081. The last total solar eclipse was observed in the USA in 2017, while in Mexico it was last seen in 1991. On April 8, 2024, the natural spectacle will be visible again from Mexico to Canada. Anyone who doesn't have time at this point will have to wait until the next solar eclipse, which is announced for 2044.

This is how you can see the total solar eclipse live in Germany

Although the total solar eclipse cannot be observed in the sky from Germany, there are still other promising possibilities. They can also offer a unique experience. On the one hand, there are some live streams. On the other hand, onlookers can see the solar eclipse in planetariums in Germany. There are two options in Berlin and Hamburg.

“Those interested in the Star Hall can experience the eclipse in the live image almost as closely as if they were there themselves,” informs the planetarium in Hamburg. The performance starts on April 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m., but is already sold out. The Zeiss Large Planetarium in Berlin also offers a live event on the total solar eclipse. Those interested can experience the natural spectacle in 360 degrees, as it says on the website.

The solar eclipse in April 2024 The total solar eclipse will begin over the Pacific before extending across northern Mexico. It then crosses the United States from Texas northeast toward Maine and ends over southeastern Canada. The natural spectacle takes place mainly in the afternoon local time. Over 30 million people live in the affected cities. In these cities located in the zone, preparations have been underway for months, community celebrations have been planned and hotels have been fully booked for a long time.

Astronomers strongly warn against buying cheap glasses for the total solar eclipse.