Total solar eclipse, from full hotels to messages from God: the event in America

All the hotels are sold out, the stadiums are full, and the schools have been closed since Texas to Maine. The United States mobilized for the total solar eclipse, a rare event that crossed three countries for the first time this century: Mexico, United States and Canada. Fifteen American states experienced solar darkness. The first viewers were Mexicans along the Pacific coast, who saw only a partial overlap of the moon over the sun after 5.40pm (UTC).

The total eclipse, caused by the alignment of the Earth, Moon and Sun, was visible in thirteen American states, from Texas to Maine, in a period of about an hour (from 8.37pm to 9.35pm Italian time), and also in Canada eastern, where night has fallen in broad daylight. The darkness lasted longer than usual, about four minutes, accompanied by a drop in temperatures and the appearance of a super solar corona, due to maximum solar activity, along with stars and planets. There NASA used the occasion to conduct over one hundred events and various experiments, including launching rockets and studying animal behavior during the eclipse.

Due to school closures, many people moved to states where the show was guaranteed, extending the weekend. Prices of hotel rooms and rentals on Airbnb have soared, with increases of more than 500 percent. TO Dallasmore than 95% of beds were booked, while in Cleveland and the Buffalo and Niagara Falls area, bookings exceeded 97% and 98%, respectively.

In Pennsylvania, a traffic alert was issued to avoid the road chaos that occurred during the 2017 eclipse, with cars stuck in traffic jams for more than ten hours. In Arkansas, a national emergency was even declared. However, more than three hundred couples held mass weddings in the city of Russellville, dubbing the event “Total Eclipse of the Heart”, in reference to the famous Bonnie Tayler song. The newlyweds pronounced their vows at the moment of greatest darkness. People from all over the world came to witness the spectacle, such as Lanson Yue, who traveled from Beijing to Indianapolis, who described the solar eclipse as the most extraordinary astronomical event on the planet.

Even where the eclipse was not total, people still mobilized. In Washington, thousands of people gathered on the National Mallwhile in Manhattan, people crowded on the rooftops of skyscrapers, on the banks of the Hudson and along the coast overlooking New York Bay.

Not everyone was thrilled with the event. Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene interpreted the eclipse and recent earthquake in the New York area as div. messagesini, emphasizing the need for repentance. As often happens with astronomical events of this kind, esoteric and sinister interpretations have emerged. On various social media, the hashtag #endoftheworld has become popular, fueling both serious speculation and tongue-in-cheek jokes.

Finally, some exploited the event for political purposes, such as the Republican candidate and former president of the United States, Donald Trumpwho shared a video on Instagram in which his shadow overlaps with the sun during the eclipse.