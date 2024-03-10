Next April 8 of this year, astronomy fans will have the opportunity to witness a spectacular astronomical phenomenon: a total solar eclipse that can be seen at various points in the world. Mexico, United States and Canada.

This event, which occurs when the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun, It will offer a unique spectacle that can be appreciated with the naked eye. For Mexicans, in locations in the north of the country that are emerging as the ideal setting to observe this astronomical phenomenon.

The total solar eclipse of 2024 will take place in the north of the American continent, with a route that crosses Mexico and other nations in the region. According to estimates from the geophysics area of ​​the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)he port of Mazatlán It will be one of the privileged points to observe this event.

In Mazatlán, the total solar eclipse will begin at 10:51:22, with the total phase of the eclipse beginning at 12:07:24 and ending at 12:11:43, coinciding with the culmination of the Sun at its highest point in the sky. Subsequently, the Sun will be partially hidden, concluding this phenomenon at 13:32:07. The total duration of the eclipse is estimated to be approximately 4 minutes.

He Mazatlán climate During the month of April is favorable for astronomical observation, with an average of only one rainy day and moderate rainfall that they do not exceed 5.2 millimeters. Among the different places to observe the eclipse, Bruges Beach It stands out as one of the most optimal points.

Gregory Schmidtmember of the IVirtual Institute for Exploration and Study of the Solar System (SSERVI) of NASA, has stated that Playa Brujas is “the best place in the whole world” to enjoy the solar eclipse. This extensive coastal region is characterized by its medium-sloping beach and calm waters, ideal for swimming with caution. Located about 20 minutes from downtown Mazatlán and just five minutes north of the Golden Zone along the boardwalk, Playa Brujas offers the perfect conditions for an unforgettable experience during the eclipse.

In summary, the port of Mazatlán and in particular Playa Brujas emerge as the outstanding destinations to witness the total solar eclipse of 2024. With their favorable climate, strategic location and optimal conditions for observation, these places promise to offer an unforgettable astronomical spectacle for all who venture to witness it.