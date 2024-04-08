This Monday, April 8, The Angels will witness a partial solar eclipse, an astronomical event where the moon will cover 57% of the sun's diameter and 49% of its area.

According to the Griffith Observatory, the eclipse will begin at 10:06 a.m., peak at 11:12 a.m., and conclude at 12:22 p.m.

Although there will be no in-person events at the observatory, there will be a live online broadcast of the total eclipse from texas between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Observation Events and Safety Precautions

Cal State Long Beach's Department of Physics and Astronomy will host a public viewing event starting at 10 a.m. on the campus's upper quad, where attendees will be provided with eclipse safety glasses and access to solar telescopes.

The Griffith Observatory and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health have issued warnings about the importance of wearing proper eye protection when viewing the eclipse, as looking directly at the sun can cause severe eye damage.

Tips for Safe Observation

– Do not look directly at the sun at any time, unless you are in the totality phase of the eclipse, when the sun is completely covered by the moon.

– Avoid using sunglasses, binoculars or telescopes without solar filters suitable for observing eclipses.

– Always supervise children who use solar visors.

– Use a pinhole viewer for indirect and safe observation of the eclipse.

– Check that eclipse glasses and solar viewers have certified sun filters and make sure they are not scratched or damaged.

Additional Resources and Future Eclipses

Los Angeles public libraries will offer free eclipse glasses and host eclipse-related events.

For more information on participating libraries and safety tips, residents can access online resources provided by local authorities.

The next partial solar eclipse visible in Los Angeles won't occur until January 14, 2029, and the next total solar eclipse in the United States is scheduled for 2044, making Monday's viewing a unique opportunity for phenomenon enthusiasts. astronomical in the region.