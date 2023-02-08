RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Petrobras’ total sales of oil, gas and derivatives in 2022 amounted to 3.03 million barrels per day (bpd), down 0.3% from the previous year, the company said in its report of production and sales this Wednesday.

Exports of oil, derivatives and others from Petrobras totaled 714 thousand bpd in 2022, a decrease of 12% compared to the previous year.

(By Marta Nogueira)

The post Petrobras’ total sales of oil, gas and derivatives add up to 3.03 million bpd in 2022 appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Total #sales #oil #gas #derivatives #Petrobras #amount #million #bpd #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO