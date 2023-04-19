Vox rupture in Cehegín. The until now coordinator of the formation, Carmen Fernández, announced this Wednesday that she is leaving her position due to discrepancies with the party. The reason for her departure is mainly due, according to the complaint, to the fact that the regional committee appointed a different candidate from the one proposed by the local formation. With it, a total of 16 militants who were part of the list proposed for the elections withdrew from the party.

«At the beginning of March we began the campaign to recruit candidates for the elections; there was some resistance among members to new people coming in. For a year we were looking for that candidate who would give us a positive result, but time went by and we did not achieve it, before which we had to take this step, “says Fernández.

“We drew up the list and sent it to Murcia, but in the middle of that month they imposed another number one candidate on us and forced us to make changes to various positions on the list, which upset the rest of the candidates. Then a round of debates began between the leaders of Murcia and Cehegín », he explains. But there was no agreement. «The imposition of the candidate generated distrust in us. It is a lack of consideration », he adds.

“This entire process produced an en bloc resignation of the members of the list,” says Fernández, who regrets “the rupture between Vox Cehegín and Vox Murcia.” He recounts that he reported this loss of members to the party’s regional president, José Ángel Antelo. “He set us aside. He came to Cehegín and gave the name of the candidate he wanted, without prior notice or communication, which we consider a lack of respect for the work we have done in the last four years ».

LA VERDAD tried to get in touch with the formation led by Santiago Abascal, to find out his version of Carmen Fernández’s statements, but was unsuccessful.