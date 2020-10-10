BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The number of new corona infections in Germany continues to rise, and in more and more large cities the warning level of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants is exceeded in seven days. Citizens therefore have to be prepared for further restrictions – for example, a night curfew as it has been in Berlin since Saturday. Business associations are storming the inconsistent approach of the federal states in combating the pandemic. In many European neighbors, the infection rate is now even more dramatic than in Germany. The security measures are also ramped up there.

For the third time in a row, there were more than 4,000 new infections in Germany within one day. The Robert Koch Institute reported 4,721 new cases on Saturday morning. Cologne, another major German city, exceeded the important figure of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. The NRW state center health gave the value for the metropolis on Saturday with 54.8.

The Cologne city administration had already ordered numerous restrictions on public life from this Saturday. For example, alcohol is no longer allowed to be drunk in streets and squares after 10 p.m. There is a ban on selling alcohol at party hotspots on the weekends. Masks are required in pedestrian zones.

According to the RKI, at least 319 381 people across Germany have been proven to have been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus since the beginning of the Corona crisis. The number of deaths related to a corona infection was 9,604, 15 more than the previous day. According to the RKI, about 273 500 people survived the infection. According to the RKI management report on Saturday, the number of reproductions, or R value for short, was 1.42 (previous day: 1.34). This means that an infected person infects about 1.4 other people on average.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder called on people to remain cautious in order to prevent a second lockdown. “Unfortunately we are on the way to exponential growth, especially in the big cities the challenge is very, very great,” said the CSU boss on Saturday at the state assembly of the women’s union. He blamed reckless behavior and declining discipline in hygiene and distance rules for this. CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt told the dpa, especially in big cities like Berlin, the discipline is noticeably decreasing, and the city policy is making significant mistakes. “The Berlin Senate seems to be completely off the track here.”

Berlin is trying to counteract the spread of the virus with stricter corona rules. Since Saturday restaurants, bars, pubs and most shops have to be closed from 11pm to 6am. For private gatherings in closed rooms, a maximum of ten people are allowed to come together. Only five people are allowed to gather outdoors between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. The stricter rules came into force at midnight. The police closed several companies that did not comply.

Elke Büdenbender, the wife of Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, showed understanding for the night curfew. “The nightlife in Berlin has evidently become a turbo accelerator for corona infections. And now only new bans remain,” she told the “Berliner Zeitung”.

Numerous opponents of the corona policy in Germany protested in the capital on Saturday. The police spoke of several thousand participants who marched through the city in silence. They kept their distance from one another and mostly wore mouth and nose protection.

The autumn holidays began in a number of federal states. In some countries there is a ban on accommodation for people from Corona hotspots. For example, this affects many Berliners who wanted to spend their holidays on the Baltic Sea. In the capital, 58.2 corona cases per 100,000 inhabitants were recorded in the past seven days, as the corona status report of the health administration revealed on Saturday.

Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann suggested that the autumn vacation should be waived. “Perhaps the citizens shouldn’t travel around the area much during the autumn holidays. Neither at home nor abroad – and certainly not in risk areas,” said the Green politician in an interview with the “Heilbronner Voice”, the “Mannheimer Morgen” and the “Südkurier”.

The President of the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), Eric Schweitzer, criticized “uncoordinated regulations” in the case of bans on accommodation. This creates great uncertainty among companies, he told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Saturday). After all, the companies in the tourism industry have worked out safe hygiene concepts, developed digital solutions and continued to get involved under difficult conditions.

The general manager of the Dehoga Hotel and Restaurant Association, Ingrid Hartges, described it as “completely unsatisfactory that we do not have any national regulations”. Guests and hoteliers alike would have countless questions and would not know what would apply in detail. “That is why we urgently need more uniformity,” demanded Hartges in the “Passauer Neue Presse” (online / Saturday).

The head of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV), Andreas Gassen, accused the states of excessive measures. “This regulation frenzy is often counterproductive,” he told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Saturday). Gassen called domestic German travel a “pseudo-danger”. There are mass infections through traditional large weddings, in meat processing companies and through uncontrolled celebrations. Closing hours and alcohol bans like in Berlin are “more than questionable”. “Due to the jumble of incomprehensible regulations, however, we may lose acceptance for the measures that really bring something.”

The virologist Christian Drosten believes that more nationwide regulations are necessary. “It is good when there are clear rules. That is very clear,” he told the editorial network Germany (Saturday). “The virus will spread more and more evenly. We will get more and more into a situation where there is better generalized regulation.”

Other European countries are already experiencing a development that politicians and doctors in Germany absolutely want to avoid: The number of new corona cases in the Czech Republic soared by almost 3300 to 8618 on Friday. That was the fourth day record in a row. In the country with just under 10.7 million inhabitants, theaters, cinemas, museums, galleries and sports facilities will have to close for two weeks from Monday. In Poland, the 5000 mark was exceeded for the first time. Within 24 hours, 5,300 new cases were added, most of them in the Masovian Voivodeship, which also includes the capital Warsaw.

In the Netherlands with its 17 million inhabitants, almost 6000 new infections were reported within one day. Italy, where the numbers are also increasing, apparently wants to tighten the restrictions. The government in Rome is planning a strict ban on outdoor groups in front of bars and restaurants, various Italian newspapers said on Saturday./sk/DP/zb