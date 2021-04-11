There are still no signs that the pandemic is getting out of control in the Murcia region. On the contrary, transmission appears to be slowing down, based on data from the past two days. Health reported 47 positives in the last day, the lowest figure since February 27, if Sundays and holidays are omitted, when the number of tests carried out is reduced. In fact, this Saturday more PCR and antigens were performed than the previous day (1999), but the positivity rate remained at 2.3%.

Of the 47 new cases, 16 correspond to Murcia, which represents a decrease compared to the last days. The other municipalities are far away: Health adds 3 infections to Cartagena, 3 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 2 to Beniel, 2 to Calasparra, 2 to Ceutí, 2 to Jumilla, 2 to Lorca, 2 to Torre Pacheco, 2 to Las Torres of Cotillas.

The rest are spread over various locations. Puerto Lumbreras, the municipality that registers the highest incidence by far and where this Sunday a massive screening of young people is carried out, chains two days without appearing among the municipalities with more new cases.

What’s more, Hospital pressure, which had been stagnant for days, also registered a reliefThe total number of admitted patients fell from 98 to 85, a decrease of 13% in just 24 hours. In the ICUs there was one less patient (30) at the end of the day on Saturday.

However, another patient died of coronavirus. This is an 84-year-old man from Murcia. There are already 1,578 deaths that the official registry of the pandemic in the Region of Murcia collects, eight of them registered in the last week.