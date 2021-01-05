Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister announced, Monday, January 4, the total reconfinement of England. he “finally comes to terms with the inevitable”, reacted on franceinfo Denis McShane, former British Minister for Foreign Affairs of Tony Blair.

“This is the fourth time since the start of the pandemic that it is a little late”, says Denis McShane. According to him, Boris Johnson “never wants to be unpopular. But ultimately he had to give in to scientists and doctors.” More generally, Boris Johnson is, judge the former minister, “Overall not very impressive, always late. He is a man who seeks to always remain popular”. But “he is surrounded by effective advisers who always manage to persuade him to do the right thing”. The Prime Minister makes “some promises” to the British saying “I give you the Christmas present: go buy your presents”, mocks Denis McShane. “This is obviously what starts to re-spread the virus.”

For former minister Tony Blair, vaccination is “A very good news”, But “it will take months and months before everyone is vaccinated”, he regrets. The reconfinement decided by Boris Johnson is according to him “very difficult to accept” for the British. “Schools are closed. It’s very difficult when you have parents who need to go out.” to go to work. But according to Denis McShane, the UK should have decided “six months, nine months ago, to follow the example of Vietnam, Taiwan, Singapore, to be tough, tough, tough. Instead, it’s the world of economics, business “ who was privileged. “Honestly, we made a mistake.”