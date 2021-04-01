Peru began a four-day national quarantine this Thursday, coinciding with the Holy Week holiday, to contain contagions of coronavirus, which reached alarming numbers at the end of March.

The streets of Lima and the neighboring port of Callao looked semi-empty and only food stores and pharmacies were open, AFP journalists observed. The restaurants served exclusively with home deliveries or removal on the premises, according to a measure decreed two weeks ago.

Many police officers were deployed in some avenues of the Peruvian capital to control the few cars and buses that circulated, according to images from Channel N television.

The circulation of pedestrians and bicycles is allowed only for the purchase of essential goods, in order to contain the ravages of the second wave of the pandemic.

Interprovincial land and air transportation was also suspended until Saturday.

Hundreds of people participate in a demonstration against the quarantine in Lima. Photo EFE

In Peru a night curfew has been in place for almost 13 monthsas well as a ban on public gatherings, which has not prevented the 18 presidential candidates from organizing campaign rallies or caravans in which their supporters crowd.

The presidential and legislative elections are called for April 11 and the interim president, Francisco Sagasti, ruled out postponing them, although last week the infections rose to a record of almost 12,000 a day.

None of the candidates has more than 15% intention to vote, according to the polls, which predicts a definition in the second round, on June 6.

Last week the contagions reached 9,078 a day on average (from 7,703 the previous week), surpassing the record of the first wave of 8,340 a day, the third week of August.

For two months there are almost 200 deaths a day on average, according to official figures.

Peru began to vaccinate slowly about two months ago, starting with health personnel, the military and the elderly. So far 570,000 people have received the vaccine, but the goal is to immunize 24.5 million of the 33 million Peruvians, which is expected to take several months.

The country has already experienced two mandatory confinements (one of more than 100 days), since the pandemic broke out in March 2020, which generated an economic recession and raised unemployment and poverty rates.

Peru accumulates 1.5 million confirmed infections and more than 52,000 dead.

The flights

Peru will keep commercial flights with the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil suspended until at least the middle of April, after the Government extended the suspension for two more weeks to stop the spread of covid-19.

This was established by the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC) through a ministerial resolution published this Thursday in the official newspaper El Peruano.

The rule extends from April 1 to 15 the suspension of passenger flights from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, where the outbreak of new variants of coronavirus has been registered, as a preventive control measure to limit the risk of contagion.

Commercial flights with the United Kingdom have been suspended for almost a year, Well they have only operated a week since on March 15, 2020, the Government decreed the first national and mandatory quarantine.

After a brief opening, the Peruvian Executive suspended air connections with Europe again in December when the expansion of the British variant of the coronavirus was confirmed.

Recently, Peru reopened international flights with some European countries, including Spain (Madrid and Barcelona), the Netherlands (Amsterdam) and France (Paris), but it kept its air borders closed for travelers from the United Kingdom.

In addition, since October last year, trips to and from Ecuador, Bolivia, Colombia, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, the United States, Mexico, Argentina, Costa Rica, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Jamaica and Canada are also allowed.

With Brazil, regular air routes were also reactivated in October, but they were again suspended from February 1 of this year before the second wave of infections in this country, where a mutation also occurred, known as the Amazon variant.

Source: AFP and EFE

