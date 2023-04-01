He International Congress of the Spanish Language (CILE) held this week in Cádiz has served to discuss the problems facing the Spanish in the world. But, above all, this fortified city, of sieges, defenses, attacks and withdrawals, has been the perfect place to stage the open war declared during its organization by the institutions that deal with language policy. Two of its greatest representatives, Santiago Muñoz Machado, director of the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) and Luis García Montero, head of the Cervantes Institute (IC) acknowledged on Thursday having experienced friction during the organization. But the biggest ones have occurred with a third party in discord, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs led by José Manuel Albares, who, with the recently created division within his department of El Español en el Mundo, has decided to adopt a very aggressive tactic against the first two.

This has been revealed throughout CILE. They all seek to dominate with their respective strategies the actions that are applied globally from Spain. They agree that coordination that respects their respective independence would be the reasonable way out. The preparation for the congress unleashed tensions due to urgency, but it has come to a successful end and after strenuous work by the teams that have been in charge of organizing it in each institution in just four months. Munoz Machado He stated on Thursday before the closing ceremony that although there had been tensions, “they have been filed down.” For his part, Luis Garcia Montero, responsible for the Cervantes, assured: “The institutions that sail in the same boat understand each other, if friction arises it is on the part of some personalities.” “But Spanish has these things. If a tilde unleashes passions, we can get an idea”.

Together they have moved forward with CILE after it was suspended in Arequipa (Peru) due to the social instability in the Andean country and its headquarters moved to Cádiz. At the end of it they confirmed that the Peruvian city was the place chosen for the next meeting. Let’s hope that by then, the power struggle for the domain of language policy has relaxed more than everyone has seen in Cádiz this week.

César Antonio Molina, against Foreign

The conflict comes from afar and has beat with greater and lesser intensity within the successive governments. In 2007, César Antonio Molina, Minister of Culture with José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, fought with Foreign Affairs to stay with Cervantes in his department. He had directed it before coming to the Government and knew the potential of the institution for foreign cultural action. He had good underlying reasons. But he was very clumsy in his manner and lost the battle against the then Foreign Minister, Miguel Ángel Moratinos. Today, the Ministry of Culture and Sports has distanced itself from the possible conflict that control of foreign action in this field within the Government entails.

Molina was largely dismissed for this reason, and the fight continued in a larval way even in the cabinets of the PP, with disagreements between José María Lassalle, Secretary of State for Culture, and José Manuel García Margallo, Minister of Foreign Affairs. The diplomatic department wanted to keep the Cervantes under its sphere, but without giving it too much flair. To this were added the cuts and the ridiculous budget of the institution with respect to its European competitors, with abysmal differences, such as those that separate the 700 million pounds of the British Council (795 million euros) with the 167 of the Spanish organization. Previous executives never really believed in the potential strength of language as a strategic weapon, not only on a cultural level, but also in politics, the economy, and now in a new scenario that has changed all priorities: the digital environment, with the domain of technology, the open field of the internet or the arrival of artificial intelligence.

Language in the digital economy

That is what both the Minister Spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, revealed at the closing ceremony on Thursday, as well as the First Vice President of the Government, Nadia Calvino, when he intervened on Wednesday in the congress. The person in charge of the economic area announced the investments that the Executive is going to make in this area, with a large part of the European funds Next Generation dedicated to it. In total, 340 million euros in different projects that will be partly led by the RAE. with its LEIA program, and Cervantes with the Observatory of the Language and the Great Corpus of Spanish Data, but also other institutions. “We are promoting from the Government that our language gets on the new train of the digital economy,” he said. That is the factor that has determined a paradigm shift in the global policies of Spanish with funds, money and bets to launch bold projects at stake.

The actors on the linguistic scene have taken positions for two decades on various fronts. The RAE went ahead with the initiative at the beginning of the 21st century, when it came to applying a substantial and visionary change. Under the mandate of Victor Garcia de la Concha he led the fundamental strategy of Pan-Hispanism since 2005. This director managed to decentralize the regulation of the language and extend it horizontally to the 23 Spanish academies in the world, with the publication of the Pan-Hispanic Dictionary of Doubts, first, and with the active incorporation of all of them to the elaboration of all the manuals of the academy.

Closing ceremony of the International Congress of the Spanish Language this Thursday in Cádiz. PACO PUENTES (THE COUNTRY)

Today they dictate their rules by consensus and have worked perfectly in that key since then. The value of Pan-Hispanism has been highlighted once again in Cádiz. First King Felipe did it in his opening speech and then it was revealed with the presentation of a new edition of the panhispanic dictionary, coordinated by the linguist and academic Salvador Gutiérrez Ordóñez.

César Antonio Molina had the ambition from Culture to lead international cultural action through the IC. The Cervantes is the third institution in contention. It is assigned ―“Which does not mean that it depends on it,” says a person in charge of Cervantes― to Foreign Affairs, but it has set a reference line in the last legislature with the management and vision of the poet Luis García Montero. Its greatest quality in terms of relations with other agents lies in its independence, which gives it an institutional but not a governmental character. Something fundamental in view of the ties, often delicate, with Latin America, for example. “That work of years with the American countries in which a one-on-one has been established can be jeopardized if they now perceive that their interlocutor is directly the Government,” they say in the IC.

However, Albares seeks to limit the work of Cervantes to the educational and cultural orbit, without further development field, in principle, for what the Government has considered for years the flagship of the language. In order to lead the new global Spanish strategy from his Ministry, the person in charge of foreign policy has decided to create a department endowed with real power to recover lost ground of the language by Spain in the international political and diplomatic sphere. And for that he believes that the diplomatic corps must act.

This was made clear on the opening day and with its passage through the first day of the congress loaded with a very active agenda. He not only gave a speech at the inauguration, which took place at the Manuel de Falla theater. He also opened the first session with a title full of intentions: The strength of Spanish in Europe and the international scene, when the usual thing in these forums is that the RAE or the Cervantes take care of it. Albares imposed his agenda and his presence in this case, giving evidence of questionable diplomatic ability. In it, he recalled that the countries where Spanish is the first language represent a purchasing power of 10% of the planet’s GDP. In addition, it is one of the three official languages ​​in the European Union and the United Nations and today it is studied by 24 million people around the world, 60% more than a decade ago.

Someone must lead that push. But ideally, it should be dealt with in a coordinated and constructive manner. Albares’s may be a defensible strategy in certain respects. The problem has been that during the organization of the congress, frictions have arisen ―such as the one mentioned above regarding the first session― and frictions that have been on the verge of tarnishing it with internal controversies that affected from the beginning, for example, those who had to intervene in the opening. In it, the RAE was scheduled to speak Mario Vargas Llosa, whom Foreign Affairs preferred at the closing ceremony. Finally, the Nobel has not come and has stayed in Peru.

From Arequipa to Cadiz

It all started when, in December, the Royal Academy and Cervantes decided not to celebrate it in Arequipa due to the riots that began to devastate the country after the dismissal and arrest of Pedro Castillo, its president. An urgent solution was sought from the Government. Cervantes made a move with Foreign Affairs and Cádiz won the bet with the support of these two institutions.

Also, you had to pay for it. The Executive has allocated 4.5 million to his organization as a matter of urgency. This caused the RAE and the Association of Academies (Asale) to see their capacity for action diminished and they had to give more focus and prominence to Foreign Affairs. From Zacatecas they had dominated it together with Cervantes, but in Cádiz both institutions have been forced to share the scene with the Ministry and its new division of El Español en el Mundo, which Albares himself wanted to lead.

The diplomats that make it up belong to a new generation that has verified how the language in the international sphere does not respond in quality to the quantity that marks the number of global Spanish speakers. Spain has ceded a lot of advantage to English and even to German and French in the European context for decades. That is why they have decided to undertake coordinated actions from Foreign Affairs to acquire more influence.

Cádiz has been a fundamental scenario to mark its territory. But the fights have not stopped and have affected the relationships of the agents who must deal with language policy on various fronts. The distrust between all is mutual. Diplomats are convinced that the power and potential of Spanish in the world is too serious to be left in the hands of linguists, philologists and creators. These, in turn, believe that it is such an essential issue that it goes beyond the sights of those who deal only with international relations.

