Not long ago Sony has released its financial results, the same in which they announce how they have fared with PlayStation Plus, the online subscription service that has added more formats this year. However, they also confirmed the number of new generation consoles that have been distributed worldwide, with the most favorable results.

Specifically, a total of 3.3 million units of PS5 During the three months ending September 30 2022. The number of shipments of the consoles coincided with the same period of the previous fiscal year. And this leads to products sold reaching just over 25 million, not exceeding PS4 in the same period.

Here some more data shared by the brand:

– There are 45.4 million PlayStation Plus subscribers as of September 30, 2022, which is 1.8 million less than the 47.2 million subscribers during the same period in the previous fiscal year. – PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 software combined sold 62.5 million units during the three months ending September 30, 2022, which is a decrease of 13.9 million from the 76.4 million software sold during the same period of the previous fiscal year. 6.7 million units were own titles, which represents a decrease of 900,000 compared to the 7.6 million sold in the same period of the previous year. 63% of software sales were digital downloads of full game software, compared to 62 percent a year earlier.

For now the future promises to be something positive for PlayStation. Especially with games on the horizon, like the long-awaited one in Spider-Man 2 of sleepless Games.

Via: Gematsu

Publisher’s note: It is evident that PS5 was not going to be able to surpass its predecessor due to the current situation. This with respect to inflation, as well as the pandemic that came to affect the pockets of potential consumers.