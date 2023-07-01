Currently, having the Internet is essential for millions of people. It is for this reason that the fact that the telecommunications, telephone and internet market has opened up in recent years is quite beneficial for Mexican users.

Taking the above into account, we will immediately tell you the 3 cheapest internet packages of the company total playknown for not only having the fastest cybernetic network, but also for being owned by the tycoon Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

As we mentioned earlier, the greater opening of the telecommunications market, Internet and telephony in Mexico has caused Mexican users to have access to much more affordable packages.

It is in this way that, together with the large companies Telmex and Megacable, which continue to dominate the Mexican market, there are now more competitive brands that offer their services at affordable prices.

In this sense, one of the companies with the best price-service ratio is Totalplay, the telecommunications company of the Mexican billionaire and owner of ElektraRicardo Salinas Pliego.

That is why we will immediately tell you the 3 cheapest Internet packages of Totalplay, so that you can take advantage of the services provided by the company of the owner of TV Azteca:

According to what is referred to on the Totalplay website, the cheapest internet package that the company has is the 75 MB one, with a cost of 469 pesos per month in prompt payment. Also, this plan has a discount for life, after passing the sixth month, of 20 pesos.

For its part, Totalplay’s second cheapest internet package is the 150 MB one, having a monthly cost of 509 pesos in prompt payment. This plan, like the previous one, has a discount of 20 pesos after the sixth month, and also comes with portability.

Finally, Totalplay’s third cheapest internet package is the 300 MB package, since it is offered at 599 pesos per month, with a discount of 40 pesos after having had the service for a semester. This plan also features portability.