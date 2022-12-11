SCIAMMARELLA

Gustavo Petro has taken very quick steps to implement the promised changes, among them a tax reform that was approved in a flash, and that he intends to obtain sufficient resources to advance his social policies; a necessary resumption of bilateral relations with Venezuela; and the entry into negotiations with the large landowners so that they sell to the State three million hectares that will be used to carry out the agrarian reform with which the president aspires to combat peasant poverty. His most important bet so far, however, seems to be that of “total peace”, which has begun with talks with the ELN, a particularly violent guerrilla group that has caused immense ecological damage and committed serious crimes against Human Rights. , and that although it has suffered significant ideological wear for a long time, it cannot be said that it is finished, since it has almost five thousand members and eight war fronts. In the conversations with this guerrilla, in a bold and intelligent gesture, the government has incorporated the most recalcitrant right-wing leader of the agrarian elite, José Félix Lafaurie, who will very surely end up kicking the table and incidentally enabling the government to affirm that with the intransigent powers of always cannot reach agreements.

Gustavo Petro’s rhetoric is very typical of left-wing populism. At a certain point in his campaign, he spoke, for example, of the need for a “politics of love”, a concept that seems to articulate a Christian value (the president admits he is close to liberation theology, and in his speech he mentioned Jesus and Saint Francis of Assisi) with certain Freudian, Lacanian postulates or those developed by Badiou; an ideological mix that reveals what he is in part: a messianic leader in whom the romantic spirit of his years of guerrilla militancy endures. Petro also tends to hyperbole, something that is seen in some of his slogans. The most bombastic of all proposes making Colombia “a world power of life”, a motto that sounds very desirable from an ecological point of view (Colombia is one of the countries with one of the highest levels of biodiversity) and also from the conquest of human rights, but as a promise it is disproportionate, at least to fulfill it in four years, due to the immense complexity of our violence. An excess that can also be seen in “total peace”, an ambitious slogan that aspires to differentiate itself from the “peace with legality” of Iván Duque (a stick in the wheel of the Havana agreements, which he was torpedoing throughout his mandate) but also of the pragmatic peace of Santos, which from the beginning was raised as a peace that would be made firmly but step by step.

The grandiloquence of Petro’s slogans is explained to a certain extent, because after the indolent and flightless government of Iván Duque, he knows that what he must offer his voters, fed up with traditional politics, are radical projects that contain an optimistic vision of future. But a certain sensationalism very much his makes him communicate them —as so many other times in Latin American history— through a utopian discourse that is unlikely to be fulfilled given the current circumstances. Because the difficulties that peace faces in order for it to be total are many. Among them, the traditional trickery of the ELN, a movement within which there are considerable forces that oppose the dialogues; the very low probability that criminal gangs and dissidents allied with drug trafficking find it more advantageous to agree with the government than to continue with their prosperous business; how implausible it is, even when the surrender of arms of some of the actors in the war is achieved, that the State manages in a period of government to make an integral presence in the most violent regions, where there is illegal mining, dispossession of lands and corruption of local authorities; and the risk that the strategies used at the table are not the correct ones – as many have already warned – and that, once again, the ELN uses this scenario only to make international propaganda and blackmail the government. What many Colombians fear, too, is that the government of Gustavo Petro, well-intentioned but often erratic and improvising, will not find a way to land his ambitious proposals. After all, the former mayor has a reputation as a lousy administrator. No one, of course, wants Colombia to do badly with this government, but expectations are not without unavoidable uncertainty.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE