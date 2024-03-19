If the proposal for total peace proposed by the President Gustavo Petro has any hope of being successful, this goes directly through a negotiation with the Gulf Clan or Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC).

That, broadly speaking, is the central conclusion of a report published by the International Crisis Group (ICG) which becomes relevant after the group expressed interest in entering into talks with the government and it responded unclosed the door to potential dialogues.

The report, titled 'The mystery of total peace: what to do with the gaitanistas', It begins by stating that, on paper, the AGC is a criminal organization that is entirely dedicated to illicit activities. But its size and expansion in the country (which amounts to about 9,000 members), as well as the control they exercise over the population in many areasmakes them an actor impossible to ignore.

“From their dominant position in Colombia's criminal world, the Gaitanistas represent a sophisticated threat. They are organized, heavily armed and entrenched, drawing on the experience of countless former combatants. They exert suffocating control over the daily life of communities in the places they dominate, extracting rents from legal and illegal businesses. President Petro has invested a large part of his political capital in being able to reactivate negotiations with all armed groups in Colombia. Considered a criminal group rather than a political insurgency, the Gaitanistas have stayed away from the talks. But for total peace to be successful, it will be necessary to integrate them into the talks,” the ICG report maintains.

The report, however, recognizes that involving them will be complex.

“Nothing in this process will be easy,” says the ICG. But taking it one step at a time can help make the challenge less intimidating. Initially, the Petro administration could establish a channel of dialogue with the group in the hope of developing confidence-building measures, such as ending threats against local community leaders. If this step is successful, the two sides could launch regional violence reduction initiatives. Once sufficient trust has been created between the parties, the objective should be to establish open conversations aimed at demobilizing the largest possible number of gaitanistas. In the meantime, continued military pressure will be vital to protect civilians and persuade the group to adhere to good faith dialogue.”

In addition, they affirm, it will be imperative that the government has a legal framework to move forward. “Even if a legal path is established, the State would face difficulties in offering sufficient incentives to convince ex-combatants to leave criminal activities permanently and at the same time provide justice for the victims and not offend public opinion. “Coordinating these dialogue initiatives with continued military, police and judicial pressure is likely to be essential to ensure that the group feels the need to dialogue, and to ensure greater protection of civilians living under the group's violent yoke,” the report says. .

Despite the challenge, the ICG says, the arguments for insisting on efforts to demobilize the group remain compelling.

“Colombian armed groups have proven to be remarkably resilient in the face of military operations that seek to destroy them. Rural communities in areas with a strong Gaitanista presence overwhelmingly support the conversations. The fate of complete peace may well now depend on the possibility of a breakthrough with the only major group that has so far been overlooked,” the report states.

In accordance with Beth Dickinson, ICG analyst and one of the authors of the report, although the State has the obligation to protect the civilian population, it will be necessary to negotiate with the group if the objective is long-term.

“It is essential that we understand the Clan del Golfo/AGC as more than just a criminal group. This organization has territorial control. Rule. It imposes its government, imposes punishments and also offers services that the State does not provide. Security forces have a critical role in combating the threat but dialogue is also necessary to unravel the group's violent control,” Dickinson said.

The report maintains that not including the Gaitanistas would put in check all the negotiations that the government is carrying out with other groups because they fear that, if they demobilize, the Clan will immediately take over their areas of influence.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington