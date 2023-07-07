The total number of victims of Gianni de W., the man suspected of blackmailing girls and women with nude photos, now stands at 171. Of these, 93 are minors or were minors at the time of the blackmail. There are now 24 declarations.

Sixteen child victims still have to be approached and informed. Two of those girls live in Belgium. The public prosecutor just announced this during a pro forma hearing. One of those Belgian girls will also file a report. More reports are expected. 38 victims have not yet been identified.

That the case is of enormous proportions becomes clear from certain details. Justice discovered more than 100,000 images of one of the victims. Separate frames were also made of all the films. De W.’s lawyer points out that there may be double counting.

Gianni de W. himself again does not dare to be present in the court in Breda, 'because of all the attention for the case'. He stayed in his cell. There are about eight victims, including the girl who first reported the crime. The judge says that 'it is sometimes good if the suspect undergoes the media attention'. "Otherwise let's get him."

Gianni de W. has been detained since October 11, 2022, but the case only came to light in January during an equally non-substantive session. The public prosecutor then spoke of the ‘largest investigation into online abuse of minors ever in the Netherlands’. De W. is suspected of having blackmailed more than 150 underage girls by befriending them online – under a different name – and blackmailing them after the first nude photo.

De W. made contact with the girls via social media, including Snapchat and Instagram. He started a conversation and offered the girls money to take nude photos and videos. If the girls wanted to stop, he threatened to put the images online. In his computer, the police found 150 folders with different girls’ names.