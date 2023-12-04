Never before has the United States had so many mass shootings in one year as in 2023, The Washington Post newspaper reported on Monday. This concerns shootings with four or more fatalities. On Sunday, the police in the city of Dalles (Texas) and officers in the city of Vancouver (Washington) received a report of such a shooting. It was number 37 and 38 of the year.

#Total #number #mass #shootings #breaks #record