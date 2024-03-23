Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/23/2024 – 18:40

The number of deaths caused by the storm that hit the state of Rio de Janeiro last Friday (22) rose to eight. The most recent victim was found in Teresópolis, in the mountainous region. The information was confirmed by the city hall this Saturday (23).

The municipality has two deaths, a seven-year-old child and a 16-year-old teenager. They are victims of a collapse in the community in Korea. Searches at the site have been terminated. At the end of the afternoon, the city hall declared a state of emergency.

Teresópolis received an accumulation of 260 millimeters (mm) of rain in 24 hours, which means that each square meter of the municipality received, on average, 260 liters of water in 24 hours.

Until early Saturday evening, the city recorded 27 occurrences in 16 neighborhoods, of which 15 were landslides hitting homes, walls and trees.

Other deaths

Another four deaths were in a landslide in neighboring Petrópolis, which announced a state of crisis, the most severe. There are places where the rainfall reached 307.6 mm in 24 hours.

In Arraial do Cabo, in the lakes region, a man died after being struck by lightning on Friday (22). Another person drowned after the truck she was driving fell into a river, in Duque de Caxias, in the metropolitan region of Rio.

According to the state government, firefighters have already rescued more than 90 people alive from incidents involving landslides, landslides, floods and flooding caused by rain.

More rain

The forecast of more storms in the Southeast of the country remains for Saturday night and Sunday (24). The governor of Rio, Cláudio Castro, said he expected Petrópolis to receive 500 mm of rain in 48 hours.

National Civil Defense teams are in Rio de Janeiro to help with search work and assistance to victims.

Holy Spirit

Another part of the Southeast region impacted by heavy rain is the south of Espírito Santo. According to Espírito Santo Civil Defense, 1,200 people are homeless.

Videos taken by residents of the affected regions and obtained by TVE Espírito Santo show streets covered in water, currents dragging passenger cars, cattle isolated in floods, people being rescued in boats and residents on the roofs of houses waiting for help.

The Minister of Regional Integration and Development, Waldez Góes, placed the national Civil Defense at the disposal of Governor Renato Casagrande, of Espírito Santo.