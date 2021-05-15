First, let’s see what happened in five games with ramifications for playoff spots and play in of the Western Conference. And then we’ll see what it means … or what can it mean.

DETROIT PISTONS 91-DENVER NUGGETS 104

Many thought the Nuggets would let go in Detroit, but they didn’t. And they didn’t reserve Nikola Jokic. Michael Malone, in fact, has not ruled out that the pivot also plays in the last game of the season, in Portland. The Serbian was only on the court for 26 minutes but had time to make a triple-double (20 + 15 + 11), more luster for the statistics of the season in which he is going to be NBA MVP. That is said soon. The Nuggets have won three straight away games before finishing, also on the road, in Portland … another game that many believe they shouldn’t win. And they are 47-24. They are third parties from the West and depend on themselves. Markus Howard, an undrafted rookie, scored 20 points as a starter for the first time in his career, and for many minutes he crossed baskets with Deividas Sirvydis, who later got injured and, things at the end of the season, left a few Pistons that can smile for Diallo’s great level (this time 18 + 12 + 3) since his arrival. In 20-51 and with eleven defeats in thirteen games, those of MoTown (16% in triples, 6/37) andThey are at 20-51, just ahead of the Rockets (17 wins).

OKC THUNDER 93-UTAH JAZZ 109

Crushing victory for the Jazz (66-92 at the end of the third quarter), still without Donovan Mitchell but with everyone else, and the League leadership almost in the pocket. Mike Conley played 16 minutes, Clarkson added 18 points, Bogdanovic 22 and Gobert, 16 with 18 rebounds. In the Thunder, 18 points and 6 rebounds for Gabriel Deck, 19 points for Svi Mykhailiuk and 18 for Maledon. The OKC guys are 21-50, trying to be one of the three worst in the NBA (looking at the draft) and they have nine losses in a row, 23 in 24 games (they have only beaten the Celtics) and 26 in the last 28. From 19-24 to the current 21-50. Tremendous.

HOUSTON ROCKETS 122 LA CLIPPERS 115

The Clippers gave rest, thinking about the playoffs (and surely their ways), to Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Patrick Beverley. And they lost against some Rockets who can win because they have already done their homework: 17-54, the worst balance of the season guaranteed, a luxury after the departure of James Harden and a very promising draft. It was just the second win in fourteen games for the Texans, in which right now Kelly Olynyk, that’s the way things are, he is general captain: 20 points, 9 rebounds, 11 assists. Tate scored 20 points, Khyri Thomas 17 with 5 assists (he ended up injured), Brooks 15… In the Clippers, 23 points from Kennard, 13 assists from Rondo, 13 points and 5 rebounds from DeMarcus Cousins ​​(against his ex) and, finally, the return of Serge Ibaka. And at full speed: 15 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists in 17 minutes. The first party of the Spaniard of Congolese origin after two months of absence. The Clippers (47-24) are fourth in the West, with the same balance of a Nuggets that has the hand for the tiebreaker.

GRIZZLIES 107-KINGS 106 / WARRIORS 125-PELICANS 122

Two games that could have been dramatic in the fight for him play in but that did not have any importance because Pelicans and Kings had already fallen from the battle (the Spurs will be tenth of the West) and Warriors and Grizzlies close the season with a duel between them, in San Francisco. The two are with an identical 38-33 and the particular tiebreaker will also be decided in that duel between them, on Sunday (9:30 pm, Spanish time). So these previous matches that both teams dedicated to giving rest to their principals, and in a massive way, were not going to change anything. They won, but it didn’t matter: Whoever wins Sunday’s duel will be eighth and whoever loses, ninth. It is no small thing. The eighth will have an extra life (he can lose the first game of the play in) and the Lakers (almost certainly) or Blazers will be measured. The Lakers-Warriors is highly desired by many people but is not assured. They can spoil it the Grizzlies, who want to avoid ninth place, which forces them to win two games without failure to be in the playoffs, the second away.

That will be, therefore, almost a match of play in… just before play in of a West where the accounts are insane. The journalist Matt Moore has tried to summarize it before the storm of scenarios that open only two days (Saturday and Sunday) from the end of the regular season.

From above, the Jazz have almost assured the first place, of the West and of the League. And the home field advantage in every playoff, Finals included. After beating the Thunder, they are 51-20 to the Suns’ 49-21. So those from Salt Lake City will be first if they beat the Kings in their last game, in Sacramento, or if the Suns lose one of those they have pending, both in San Antonio against Spurs who will be tenth and will play the play in from the tail.

Behind Jazz and Suns, it’s chaos: Nuggets and Clippers will split third and fourth places. They are tied, but the Nuggets have the tiebreaker in favor, so they will be third if they win the last game, in Portland. The Clippers play the Thunder. Of the four named, only the Blazers may have an interest in winning. And it also depends on what the Lakers do today in Indiana. They are sixth but have not claimed to flee from the play in: If the Angelenos win their two games (Pacers and Pelicans), the Oregonians will fall to seventh if they lose with the Nuggets. And they may have little incentive to win: being third gives a field advantage in a possible conference semifinal, an important factor. But being fourth allows to avoid yes or yes to the Lakers, whom nobody wants to see ahead of time, until a hypothetical end of the Conference. And to play the semifinal against the Jazz, surely, and not against the Suns, for many a tougher rival for the playoffs than Snyder’s (difficult to know, in any case).

But, after his victory against the Pistons, the Nuggets may not be worth losing to finish fourth: If the Clippers lose to the Thunder, it won’t matter what Malone’s do. And the Clippers already showed in Houston that they think about giving rest to their stars … and, surely, in not forcing a Los Angeles duel, which will no longer be sure in the first round. But there’s more: The Thunder also seem interested in losing to the Clippers to secure a tie for the third-worst record of the season and not hurt their scores heading into the draft lottery. But someone has to win that Thunder-Clippers …

So Jazz and Suns will be first and second, probably in that order; Nuggets and Clippers third and fourth and the Mavericks will be fifth or sixth and will play the Nuggets or Clippers. The Blazers can be fifth, sixth or seventh and the Lakers, sixth or seventh. A dance tremendous in which everyone looks at everyone for the last two days.