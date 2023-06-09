Lionel Messi surprised the world this week by announcing his march to the Major League Soccer from the United States, the Argentine star decided to move away from the spotlight throughout Europe to focus more on his family, after his turbulent stay in the Paris Saint Germain.

The 35-year-old player confessed in an interview with the newspaper Sports World of Spain, who did not have a dream adventure in the Princes Park and his time at PSG was different from how he had thought before signing for the club. This was the main reason that motivated him to sign for Inter Miami.

New adventure in the United States

Despite having a mega football offer of Saudi Arabia, where they offered him close to 1,000 million dollars for two seasons, the world champion with the Argentine National Team He decided to pack his family to move to the beaches of Miami.

‘Lío’ was announced this Wednesday as New MLS Inter Miami player and will be the footballer with the best salary in the entire North American league. According to various Spanish media, he will receive a salary of 40 million dollars per season.

In addition, it is said that in the new millionaire contract he will earn a percentage for the television rights sold by Major League Soccer and will benefit from the sale of Inter Miami shirts.

How much is Messi’s new shirt worth?

Lionel Messi has been known for wearing the number ’10’ behind his back for years, but during his time at Paris Saint Germain decided to wear the jacket with the number ’30’ because the number of his whole life was used by his friend and partner Neymar.

At Inter Miami, the Argentine player will once again carry the number ’10’and since before its launch, there are already millions of people in the stores of the brand that dresses the Florida club who are looking forward to buying one of the three shirts with the left-handed name and number.

Inter Miami launched three jackets for sale (pink, white and black), depending on the site goal.com, the value of the elastics for men will be around between 89 and 119 dollars, depending on the color and pattern that the person chooses. While children’s and women’s T-shirts will be a bit more affordable, among 70 and 114 dollars.

“The three jerseys (pink, black and white) for men are in the range between $89 and $119, depending on whether you want to include your name and number or not. While for women’s models, prices range from $79 to $114. For children, prices range between $70 and $104,” explained the aforementioned media.

HAROLD YEPES

