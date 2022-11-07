The early morning tuesdaythe Moon it will plunge into the shadow of the Earth creating a total eclipse with reddish tones.

After what happened on May 15, this is the second of the year and the last until 2025.

Pablo Lonnie Pacheco, astronomy instructor at the Termas de San Joaquín Observatory, explains that it is completely safe to observe and poses no risk to anyone. It can be seen with the naked eye, with binoculars or a telescope.

East eclipse It will be visible in almost the entire continent of America, except the extreme south, as well as in Asia, Australia and in the northern and eastern part of Europe. It will last 5 hours and 54 minutes, but the total phase only 1 hour and 25 minutes.

If you don’t want to miss it, set your alarm clock. Here the scientific popularizer Pacheco answers some of the main doubts about this phenomenon.

At what time will it be visible in Monterrey?

“In central time, valid for Monterrey, Guadalajara and CDMX, the totality of the eclipse begins at 4:16 a.m. to end at 5:41 a.m. However, the penumbrality will start at 2:02 a.m.

“At 5:41 am the total phase will end and we will see that an edge of the Moon begins to receive the direct rays of the Sun”, says the astronomer.

“At 6:49 a.m. Moon will have left the shadow. She will no longer look bitten, but she still won’t have her full shine back. In Monterrey we will see that the Moon hides at 7:00 a.m.”

How is it recommended to observe the eclipse?



“Just as we can see the Moon With the naked eye, without any problem, we can also appreciate the eclipse without any difficulty. Notice how the Moon dims so much that more stars will be seen than can be seen in any full moon night”.

The astronomer notes that 8×40, 10×50, or 9×65 binoculars are most recommended, and any telescope with a low-power, wide-field eyepiece is suitable.

Is the eclipse called a Blood Moon?

“No. The phenomenon is known only as a total lunar eclipse,” he clarifies.

“Any adjective such as Blood Moon, Copper Moon or Red Moon merely alludes to its reddish appearance. Blood Moon is a nickname that has been given to it in networks and some charlatans have used it to exaggerate the expectation of the event.”

doHow do eclipses happen?

In its movement around the Earth, each month, the Moon it aligns a couple of times with the Sun and our planet. When the Moon crosses between the Sun and the Earth, we have a New Moon, and when the Earth is in between the Moon and the Sun, it is a Full Moon,” he explains.

“When the shadow of the Moon When the new moon is projected towards the Earth, an eclipse of the Sun occurs. And when the shadow of the Earth is projected on the Full Moon, an eclipse of the Sun occurs. Moon“.

