Astronomical phenomena happen throughout the year. Meteor showers or eclipses are some of the most surprising and well-known phenomena. This fall there will be two eclipses, one will be a partial solar eclipse and the other a total lunar eclipse. According to the National Geographic Institute (IGN), the beginning of autumn in the northern hemisphere is defined by the moment in which the Earth passes through the point of its orbit from which the center of the sun crosses the celestial equator in its apparent movement towards the south. This is known as the autumnal equinox.

Planets visible in autumn



The sky after sunset at the beginning of this season will have Jupiter and Saturn as the only visible planets. Starting in December, Mars will appear in the sky in the east, Venus and Mercury in the west, so this season will end with five planets visible at dusk. On the other hand, early mornings will start the season with Venus, Jupiter and Mars most visible, but the first two will soon disappear in the glow of dawn. Mars will go out of sight in mid-December, wiping out planets in the dawn sky by the end of the season, according to IGN.

As for the constellations, as the months progress, the constellations of Pegasus, Andromeda and Perseus can be seen in the east, and at the end of autumn the constellations of Taurus and Orion will appear, which will reach their maximum splendor during the nights of winter.

total lunar eclipse



According to IGN, this fall’s total lunar eclipse will take place on November 8, 2022, and will be visible in Asia, Australia, and the Americas. This eclipse will not be visible from Spain. The start of the penumbral eclipse will be at 8:2 minutes Universal Time (TU). The area in which it will be visible is delimited by the curve labeled iP in the figure; corresponds to America and the Pacific.

Total lunar eclipse of November 8, 2022. /



IGN



The partial eclipse will be visible from 9 hours and 9 minutes. And the total eclipse (iT) will begin at 10 hours and 16 minutes, being visible in North America, the Pacific, Australia and Asia and will end at 11 hours and 41 minutes. The shadow eclipse will end at 12 hours and 48 minutes and the penumbra at 13 hours and 54 minutes. It will be visible in its last phases in western North America, the Pacific, Australia and Asia

