The total lunar eclipse on May 16, 2022 is the sky spectacle of the year. The news ticker keeps you up to date.

On Monday, May 16, 2022, the full moon covered by the shadow of the earth – one is created lunar eclipse.

For the total lunar eclipse you have to get up early and be lucky – it takes place just before the moon sets.

This news ticker will inform you about the total lunar eclipse in Germany in the coming days.

Frankfurt – On May 16, the moon a special spectacle in store: a lunar eclipse, which – depending on the observation location – is either partial or total. The full moon moves through the shadow that the earth casts into space and is covered by it.

The observation conditions are not ideal for Germany, but with a bit of luck you can see the total lunar eclipse in this country. The total phase begins at 05:29 on May 16 – at this time dawn has already begun, shortly after (in some regions even shortly before) the moon sets. In order to see the “blood moon”, the phenomenon that occurs when the moon is completely covered by the umbra of the earth, you should have a good observation site with a clear view of the western horizon. But you also need a bit of luck to catch the beginning of totality before the moon sets.

Total lunar eclipse on May 16, 2022: live streams show the celestial event

Optical aids are not needed to observe a total lunar eclipse, but a telescope or binoculars will allow observers to see even more detail of the eclipse. In contrast to a solar eclipse, eye protection is not necessary during a lunar eclipse.

Of course, to see the total lunar eclipse on May 16, 2022, the sky must be clear. If this is not the case, there will be numerous live streams on the Internet that will show the total lunar eclipse. The US space agency Nasa already has one live stream announced.

The schedule of the total lunar eclipse on May 16, 2022:

time occurrence 3:32 a.m The penumbra of the earth touches the moon – the penumbral eclipse begins 4:27 a.m The umbra of the earth touches the full moon – now the partial lunar eclipse begins 5:29 a.m The umbra of the earth covers the entire disk of the full moon – the moon turns reddish, the total lunar eclipse begins 5:37 a.m Sunrise in Frankfurt am Main (time is different for each location) 5:40 a.m Moonset in Frankfurt am Main (time is different for each location) 6:11 a.m Maximum darkening of the full moon (no longer visible in Germany) 6:53 a.m Total lunar eclipse ends (no longer visible in Germany) 7:55 a.m Partial lunar eclipse ends (no longer visible in Germany) 8:50 a.m Penumbral eclipse ends (no longer visible in Germany) Source: timeanddate.de

This ticker will keep you updated on the progress of the total lunar eclipse and the “blood moon” on May 16, 2022 – even if you can’t (anymore) see the event in the sky. (tab)

