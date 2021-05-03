ofCindy Boden shut down

Soon there will be another “blood moon” in the sky, because the next total lunar eclipse is due in May. But she cannot be seen in Europe.

Munich – Heavenly spectacles not only inspire astronomy and physics lovers. A lunar eclipse attracts many onlookers to the streets, roofs and balconies, who then look at the sky with or without a telescope. Especially a total lunar eclipse with the associated name “blood moon” attracts many.

The next total lunar eclipse is due on May 26, 2021. Then it says again, so to speak: “The earth is in the sun with the moon!” Because at the time of the total lunar eclipse, the earth is exactly between the two objects, on a line.

Total Lunar Eclipse 2021: Time and Locations of the Blood Moon Event

On the named Wednesday, the moon comes into full moon position at 1:14 p.m. It wanders through the umbra of the earth from 11:45 a.m. to 2:53 p.m., the total lunar eclipse occurs. In Germany, however, this cannot be seen, because at that time the moon is below the horizon in Central Europe, which is why the shadow play remains hidden here.

The darkness of the website is at least partially visible timeanddate.de according to Southeast Asia, Australia, much of North America, South America, the Pacific, the Atlantic, the Indian Ocean and Antarctica. Larger cities, from which spectacular images are likely to emerge on May 26, 2021, include Seoul (South Korea), Los Angeles (USA), Mexico City, Santiago de Chile, Lima (Peru), Hong Kong and Tokyo (Japan).

When does a total lunar eclipse occur?

During a total lunar eclipse, the shadow of the earth falls on the moon. Normally, the moon is still visible as a dark celestial body because it is illuminated by the sun. However, when the earth moves on a line between the sun and the moon during the total lunar eclipse, direct sunlight no longer falls on the lunar surface. The part of the moon that is visible from the earth is then in the darkest part of the earth’s shadow, which is also called the umbra.

Why the name Blood Moon?

Despite the eclipse, the moon can still be seen in the sky, because some of the sun’s rays are deflected by the earth’s atmosphere onto the lunar surface. Because part of the light is filtered out, the moon often appears red. Hence the name “blood moon”.

When will the next total lunar eclipse be seen in Germany?

It is not uncommon for the earth to be between the moon and the sun, it always happens when the moon is full. But the moon orbits the earth in a different plane than the earth does around the sun. That is why there is not a lunar eclipse every month. A so-called partial lunar eclipse occurs when the moon is not entirely in the umbra, but only partially in this area.

The next total lunar eclipse over Europe can be observed again on May 16, 2022. But it does not last as long as the longest lunar eclipse of the century. Germany last looked at a blood moon on January 21, 2019. At that time, spectacular pictures were taken. So it might be worth waiting again. (cibo)