The night of March 13 to 14 will take place a moon eclipse that will dye the red satellite, an astronomical event that can be partially seen in Spain and that many cameras will try to capture with the appropriate adjustments, and taking into account that this is the best schedule to see it.

The lunar eclipse will be visible from the western hemisphere of the Earth, although in Spain it will be partially seen, reaching 40 percent in Galicia and 20 percent in the Balearic Islands, provided that time allows it.

This phenomenon also coincides with the full moon, which It will temporarily adopt a reddish or orange hue when filtering part of sunlight on a part of the Earth’s atmosphere. For this color, the phenomenon is known as blood moon.

And everyone wants to capture this moment, however, The photograph of the night sky or astrophotography is not simplesince it requires a good equipment or expertise with the basic adjustments of the device, so that the moon comes out shining and clear.

Keys to take the best photos of the lunar eclipse

Photographing a lunar eclipse requires preparation, as explained from Vivo and the Astrophotographer Galo Alcolea. Thus, it must be taken into account that There will be two phases: one of gloom, which is when the partial shadow of the earth falls on the moon, and that of umbra or total shadowwhich is when the moon acquires a very characteristic reddish color.

To know where it is or the route that the moon is going to do, experts recommendn use apps like Google Skymap or Photophills and go to the place from which we are going to see it in advance to prepare. These recommend The use of a tripod to reduce movement in photographs.

But it’s not just that, but with your mobile you can make some settings to even more improve the photo. For example, They recommend using Pro modes [si lo hay] And, if they admit The ‘RAW’ image formatto be easier to edit later.

Experts also recommend resort to automatic modes, But these are going to vary the exposure/ISO values ​​and the white balance every time the mobile screen is touched to focus and shoot. In the same way as Zoom should not be used because the image would lose quality.

Finally, You can take a photograph and also resort to a video to get the moon in motionbut experts recommend Create a ‘Timelapse’ with images. The option as such is not available in all ‘smartphones’. It is normally found in Pro mode, such as ‘Timelapse’ or ‘capture at intervals’, and if selected, it makes the camera take a photograph every 20 or 30 seconds.

If the ‘smartphone’ does not have this option, you can always use automatic trigger “With an countdown every two or three seconds to prevent the photo from moving when pressing the screen to take the photo,” recommends Alcolea.