03/13/2025



Updated at 15: 58h.





If one gets up early this Friday, not too much, almost at the edge of dawn, you can enjoy a total lunar eclipse. The phenomenon will not disappear the moon completely in the sky but will give it a reddish tone, which is popularly known as ‘blood moon’. The eclipse will be visible from much of the world. In Spain you can contemplate totally in the center and west of the Peninsula, the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla, but only the first minutes before the day.

What is a lunar eclipse?

This phenomenon occurs when the sun, earth and the moon are aligned so that the natural satellite passes inside the shadow of our planet. If the entire moon passes within the darkest part of the soil’s shadow, called Umbra, it is called a total eclipse. When the moon is inside the umbra, it looks orange, which is why lunar eclipses are popularly called “blood moons.”

Ign





What places in Spain can you see?









As reported by the National Geographic Institute (IGN), in the East Peninsular and the Balearic Islands, the Moon will be put before the total eclipse begins, so only the beginning of the Parcia phase will be visible. In the rest of the Peninsula, Canary Islands, and Ceuta and Melilla, the lunar sunset will occur before the total eclipse ends (which is why the beginning of the total phase will be seen, but not the end). The IGN shows on its website the eclipse schedules from the different Spanish provincial capitals. These are the schedules for Madrid, La Coruña, Sevilla, Bilbao and Barcelona:

Ign





Ign





Ign





Ign





Ign





Do I have to go somewhere special?

Lunar eclipses are very simple phenomena to observe. If you are lucky, you can enjoy it from your window. Of course, a dark environment away from bright lights favors observation.

Can I see it with the naked eye?

Eclipse observation can be done with the naked eye and does not entail any danger or require any special instrumentation, although from NASA they recommend using prismatics or an amateur telescope to better enjoy the decales. ﻿

Will clouds become a problem?

The forecasts are not very optimistic. According to the Aemet, on Friday between seven and eight in the morning the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands and the Peninsula will be covered by the clouds, with the exception of southern Galicia and most of Castilla y León.

From what other parts of the world will it be observed?

It will be visible in one of its phases in Europe, much of Africa, North America, South America, Antarctica and East Asia and Oceania. The totality phase will be enjoyed in western Europe, Western Africa, North America, South America and Antarctica.

Why is the moon dyed red?

As NASA explains, part of the sunlight that crosses the Earth’s atmosphere reaches the lunar surface, illuminating it faint. The colors with shorter wavelengths (blue and violet) are more easily dispersed than the colors with longer wavelengths, such as red and orange. Because these longer wavelengths cross the earth’s atmosphere and the shortest dispersed, the moon is orange or reddish during a lunar eclipse. The more dust or clouds there are in the earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the red the moon is seen.

What is the next eclipse?

March will be a very special month for astronomy fans. During the morning of Saturday, March 29, it will be possible to observe from Spain a partial eclipse of the sun that will reach a maximum magnitude greater than 0.4 at the northwest end of the Peninsula, greater than 0.3 in the Canary Islands and the West Peninsular and greater than 0.2 in the east of the Peninsula and Balearic Islands.