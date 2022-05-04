Astronomy lovers are already committed to this month of May: on the night of the 15th of May to the dawn of the 16th we will see a total eclipse of the Moon. This means that the Sun, Earth and Moon will align and the Moon will pass in the Earth’s shadow. The phenomenon can be seen all over Brazil.

According to astronomers, the lunar eclipse will begin at 10:32 pm on Saturday and will peak at around 1:11 am and end at 3:51 am. Our satellite will turn red.

+ Look up! Two eclipses could be seen in the coming weeks

Lunar eclipses occur because the Earth gets in the way of light from the Sun and Moon. Basically, our planet will “block” sunlight reflecting off our satellite. In addition, on May 29, alignments between Mars and Jupiter and between the Moon and Mercury will be recorded.

As if all this were not enough, in the next few days it will be possible to follow a meteor shower.

On May 6th, we will have the peak of the Eta Aquarids meteor shower, one of the main phenomena of the type that can be observed from Earth. Annually, we can observe this meteor shower in early May. But she is not the only one.

Four days later, we will have another meteor shower. This time, it will be Eta Líridas. The Lyrids are generally observable April rains, documented since the 6th century by the peoples of Earth. The Eta-Lyrids occur in the same region of the sky, a few weeks after the April Lyrids. On the 10th of May, they will be visible from most of the planet earth, with the peak during the dawn.

