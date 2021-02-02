With an application to the city council, the SPD and the Greens are calling for “gender-equitable urban planning”. Even with party colleagues, this causes head shaking and rejection.

The issue of gender justice has not only heated up since then Online Duden should be gender neutral* the minds. Some speak of “gender madness *” or “gender gaga *”, for others the efforts in the struggle for equality between men and women still do not go far enough. The latter apparently also include the urban fractions of the SPD / volt as well as the Green-Pink List in Munich.

Together they have the topic of mobility in the State capital have taken a closer look and are now requesting a “gender-equitable urban planning“, Which is more oriented towards the” female needs “. In a Press release The SPD justifies this with the fact that traffic planning “in the past often followed the stereotype Man in the company car on the way to work“Oriented. Roads, parking lots and traffic light phases are adapted to this type of locomotion.

Munich: SPD and Greens call for “gender-equitable urban planning”

“Women and men travel differently,” will Julia Schmitt-Thiel quoted by SPD / Volt in the press release. “Women are much more often out and about on foot and with children. And older and young women have different security needs in public spaces. ”In this context, the environmental policy spokeswoman for the city group speaks Traffic lights at.

Julia Schmitt-Thiel would like this to be geared towards all citizens of the city – including those who are out and about with a stroller, balance bike or walker. “I want a traffic turnaround for everyone,” she says. That also obliges Sofie Langmeier, City Councilor of The Green Pink List, and says: “Zulange was planned almost exclusively for people who just want to get from A to B – and they are mostly men!“

This becomes clear from the “typical movement patterns”. For example, women would make detours more often because of their children or because they felt unsafe in poorly lit “dark corners”. “Gender planning means: All of these needs flow into our traffic planning. We want environmentally friendly and gender-equitable mobility that is as diverse and diverse as the people in this city. “

Massive criticism of the application by the SPD and the Greens: “This is how you cement role models”

For the required gender equality Traffic planning in Munich However, obviously not everyone can be as enthusiastic as the applicants from the SPD / Volt and Green-Pink List parliamentary groups. CSU City Councilor Hans Theiss expressed himself extremely critical of the application on Facebook: “Are you serious, dear Greens and SPD, or a premature April Fool’s joke? I thought we had other problems right now, but you want to opposite traffic in Munich? “

In particular, Hans Theiss is bothered by the “many traditional stereotypes” that he believes in the Request to be found: “In this way you cement them Role modelsthat you allegedly want to fight. ”CSU party colleague and Auto Club President Michael Haberland also commented on the application via Facebook with derision.

He writes: “Thousands, tens of thousands of Munich residents fear for their future and livelihoods, and this is the most pressing issue for the Greens and Reds in Munich City Hall Gender planning in the Munich traffic transition – that’s what it is called then complete loss of reality. Totally gaga! “

Party colleagues shake their heads: Mayor Reiter unhappy about the motion in the city council

Even in their own party ranks, resistance is stirring up against the demand for gender-equitable urban planning Munich. According to information, the picture even Mayor Dieter Reiter be anything but happy about the application. "The reason for the request is good, but the reason that the man drives to work in the company car is really unfortunate," a city councilor is quoted by the medium.