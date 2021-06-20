The corona numbers in Uganda are skyrocketing. That is why politics is now taking action and imposing a “total lockdown”.

Kampala – In Africa, the dangerous delta variant of the corona virus is spreading in various countries – including Uganda. The East African country is now reacting with a drastic step.

President Yoweri Museweni has now imposed severe restrictions. Uganda is now in “total lockdown” for 42 days, Museweni said on Friday. Uganda’s around 45 million inhabitants would have to stay at home. Only vehicles that transport important cargo or sick people are allowed on the road.

“Total lockdown” in Uganda: crackdown on the explosion of the corona numbers

According to the Africa CDC, the health organization of the African Union (AU), the number of new infections in Uganda was as high as never before with 11,704 new infections on Friday in a weekly comparison. The neighboring countries have been asked for oxygen, said Musevenis health advisor, Monica Musenero, to the German press agency. “The number of cases is increasing steadily. We’re trying to get oxygen cylinders from wherever, ”said Musenero. You need at least 15,000 of them. A military spokeswoman for the dpa confirmed that the army was also instructed to produce oxygen.

In Uganda, as in 13 other African countries, the more contagious delta variant of the corona virus is spreading further. According to the CDC, a total of around 5.1 million infections have been documented in Africa. According to the information, around 136,000 people died as a result. However, the number of unreported cases on the continent with its 1.3 billion people is likely to be higher. (dpa)