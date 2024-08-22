Ciudad Juarez.- Total Gas continued its tradition of supporting the fire department, making a donation in kind for the fifth consecutive year on the occasion of National Firefighter Day.

The delivery took place at the large twin station, located at the intersection of Rafael Pérez Serna Avenue and Hermanos Escobar in Ciudad Juárez.

The donation consisted of 20 thousand pesos worth of fuel, a contribution intended to support the operations of the Ciudad Juárez Fire Department.

“This gesture aims to facilitate the daily tasks of firefighters and ensure that they have the necessary resources to carry out their work,” said Enrique López Garcidia, CEO of Total Gas.

López Garcidia officially presented the donation to Commander Jorge Ignacio Puentes, who represents the city’s fire department.

“This action underscored the company’s ongoing commitment to the safety and well-being of the local community,” Lopez said.