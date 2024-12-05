Real Madrid was blessed by fortune in the draw for the revamped Club World Cup, which 32 teams will compete in the United States from June 15 to July 13, 2025. The white team was paired in the group stage with Salzburg (the most modest European team that could play him), Neymar’s Al Hilal (if he is still in the Saudi team) and the Mexican Pachuca

The Madrid team will start its participation against Al Hilal, then will face Pachuca and will close the league against Salzburg.

Atlético de Madrid was less fortunate, who will play against PSG, Botafogo and Seattle Sounders. Simeone’s men will debut against PSG, then play against the Libertadores champion and finish the group stage against the local team from Seattle.

The first two of the eight groups qualify for the round of 16. Inter Miami of Messi, Busquets, Alba and Mascherano, a guest team, will have Palmeiras, Porto and Al Ahly as rivals.

These are all the groups: Group A: Palmerias, Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami; Group B: PSG, Atlético de Madrid, Botafogo and Seattle Sounders; Group C: Bayern, Boca, Benfica and Auckland; Group D: Flamengo, Chelsea, León and Esperance from Tunisia; Group E: River Plate, Inter Milan, Monterrey and Urawa Red Diamonds; Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan and Mamelodi; Group G: Manchester City, Juventus, Wydad and Al Ain; Group H: Real Madrid, Al Hilal, Salzburg and Pachuca.