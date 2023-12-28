Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/28/2023 – 15:10

Brazil recorded a positive foreign exchange flow of US$ 16.318 billion in 2023 until December 22, informed the Central Bank this Thursday, 28. Year to date, the financial channel presented net outflows of US$ 32.428 billion. This is the result of contributions worth US$590.774 billion and withdrawals totaling US$623.202 billion. The segment brings together direct and portfolio foreign investments, profit remittances and interest payments, among other operations.

In foreign trade, the balance in 2023 is positive at US$48.746 billion, with imports of US$228.749 billion and exports of US$277.495 billion. Exports include US$ 31.142 billion in Advances on Foreign Exchange Contracts (ACC), US$ 64.192 billion in Advance Payments (PA) and US$ 182.160 billion in other inflows.

Monthly

Brazil recorded a negative exchange rate flow of US$8.170 billion in December until the 22nd, according to the partial result reported by the BC.

During this period, the financial channel presented net outflows of US$9.010 billion, considering the partial balance. This is the result of contributions worth US$52.730 billion and withdrawals totaling US$61.741 billion. The segment brings together direct and portfolio foreign investments, profit remittances and interest payments, among other operations.

In foreign trade, December's partial balance was positive at US$841 million, with imports of US$16.570 billion and exports of US$17.411 billion. Exports include US$ 1.499 billion in Advances on Foreign Exchange Contracts (ACC), US$ 3.883 billion in Advance Payments (PA) and US$ 12.029 billion in other inflows.

Weekly

Brazil recorded a negative foreign exchange flow of US$5.504 billion last week, from December 18th to 22nd.

The financial channel presented net outflows of US$5.376 billion in the period. This is the result of contributions worth US$17.953 billion and withdrawals totaling US$23.329 billion. The segment brings together direct and portfolio foreign investments, profit remittances and interest payments, among other operations.

In foreign trade, last week's balance was negative at US$128 million, with imports of US$6.650 billion and exports of US$6.522 billion. In exports, US$ 553 million in Advances on Foreign Exchange Contracts (ACC), US$ 1.166 billion in Advance Payment (PA) and US$ 6.650 billion in other inflows are included.