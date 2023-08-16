admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/16/2023 – 03:04 pm

Brazil registered a positive exchange flow of US$ 23.279 billion in 2023 until August 11, informed the Central Bank this Wednesday, 16. In the same period last year, there was a net inflow of US$ 15.546 billion. In 2022, the balance was negative by US$ 3.233 billion.

In the accumulated result for the year, the financial channel showed net outflows of US$ 14.366 billion. This is the result of contributions in the amount of US$ 363.453 billion and withdrawals totaling US$ 377.819 billion. The segment brings together foreign direct and portfolio investments, profit remittances and interest payments, among other operations.

In foreign trade, the balance in 2023 is positive at US$ 37.644 billion, with imports of US$ 139.811 billion and exports of US$ 177.456 billion.

Exports include US$ 21.768 billion in Advances on Exchange Contracts (ACC), US$ 39.442 billion in Prepayments (PA) and US$ 116.245 billion in other inflows.

August

Brazil registered a positive exchange flow of US$ 5.749 billion in August, up to the 11th, disclosed the Central Bank. In July, there was a net inflow of US$ 2.514 billion.

In August, until the 11th, the financial channel had net inflows of US$ 1.838 billion. This is the result of contributions in the amount of US$ 20.499 billion and withdrawals totaling US$ 18.660 billion.

In foreign trade, the balance for the month, up to the 11th, was positive at US$ 3.910 billion, with imports of US$ 5.939 billion and exports of US$ 9.849 billion. Exports include US$ 1.199 billion in ACC, US$ 1.660 billion in Prepayment and US$ 6.990 billion in other inflows.

Week

Brazil registered a positive foreign exchange flow of US$ 4.149 billion last week, from August 7th to 11th, according to the Central Bank.

The financial channel showed net inflows of US$ 3.061 billion in the period. This is the result of contributions in the amount of US$ 12.454 billion and withdrawals totaling US$ 9.393 billion.

In foreign trade, last week’s balance was positive at US$ 1.088 billion, with imports of US$ 3.563 billion and exports of US$ 4.651 billion. Exports include US$453 million in Advances on Foreign Exchange Contracts, US$925 million in Prepayments and US$3.273 billion in other inflows.