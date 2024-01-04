Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/01/2024 – 14:52

Brazil recorded a positive foreign exchange flow of US$ 11.431 billion in 2023, the Central Bank reported this Thursday, 4. In 2022, the result was negative at US$ 3.233 billion.

In 2023, the financial channel showed net outflows of US$37.649 billion. This is the result of contributions worth US$600.492 billion and withdrawals totaling US$638.141 billion. The segment brings together direct and portfolio foreign investments, profit remittances and interest payments, among other operations.

In foreign trade, the balance in 2023 was positive at US$49.080 billion, with imports of US$232.413 billion and exports of US$281.492 billion. Exports include US$ 31.440 billion in Advances on Foreign Exchange Contracts (ACC), US$ 64.617 billion in Advance Payments (PA) and US$ 185.436 billion in other inflows.

December

Brazil recorded a negative foreign exchange flow of US$13.057 billion in December, according to preliminary data released by the Central Bank. In November, there was a net inflow of US$320 million.

With the entry into force of the new exchange law, smaller transactions have until the 5th of the following month to be reported to the BC and, therefore, the final monthly statistics of exchange flow are published in the third week of the following month.

In December, the financial channel showed a net outflow of US$14.232 billion. This is the result of purchases worth US$62.448 billion and sales totaling US$76.680 billion. The segment brings together direct and portfolio foreign investments, profit remittances and interest payments, among other operations.

In foreign trade, the month's balance was positive at US$ 1.175 billion, with imports of US$ 20.234 billion and exports of US$ 21.409 billion. Exports include US$ 1.796 billion in Advances on Foreign Exchange Contracts (ACC), US$ 4.307 billion in Advance Payments (PA) and US$ 15.305 billion in other inflows.