The row between Barcelona and the Seville has exploded after the Cup semifinals. The Catalans they traced with some what another controversy the tie against the Hispanics and this has served to recover old tweets Y reopen grudges between players, former players and both clubs.

Carles Puyol, former Barcelona footballer and one of the emblems of the entity, has wished “Good night” to Suso quoted the tweet that put the Sevilla footballer on February 11, a day after the 2-0 of the first leg for Lopetegui, in which he put some crying emoticons in response to a tweet from “El Chiringuito de Jugones”: Pedri: “I think there is a penalty. I don’t know if he starts to catch Alba inside or outside … That’s what the VAR is for, which is what decides.”

The Former Barça captain replied to a tweeter who asked him, You too Carles? bluntly: “Also what? For me you always have to respect your teammates, and knowing how to lose is as important as knowing how to winPedri did not deserve that, and in football everything comes back. Goodnight”.

The exchange of blows continued with a new Barça hook. The Barça rescued the tweet published by the account of Sevilla Twitter in English on February 17 after the recital of Mbappé at the Camp Nou in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Those of Nervión published an image in which they see I hammered pulling of the shirt to Mbappé. Next to the central Barça “Europa League” appears and next to the French “Sevilla in the Champions League last 16”. The answer from Can Barça has also come in English “Football is about respect. Bona nit“(” Football is a matter of respect. Good evening “).

The social media have shown the response of the followers of the Catalans after the comeback 3-0 after having fallen for 2-0 at Sánchez Pizjuán. The defeat has heated the atmosphere among the members of the Andalusian team. Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla coach, led the criticism: “Little more can be said, if you talk a lot you already know what happens to you. he has not been successful in that action of Mingueza, It was a clear chance of scoring. He has not seen it that way … “. To which are added those of Joan Jordan after Messi was not sent off in the league match between both teams and Fernando If I had to leave the field in the Cup semifinal: “Messi was not expelled the other day … Fernando was sent off today” and the Rakitic’s words: “It’s complicated, but if there are so many cameras and so many helps, is difficult to explain those decisions. That has marked the game and the pass to the final. We cannot find an explanation, no one is clear about the regulation. Especially when those decisions they are repeated against in the same match“.

The calendar random It has led Barça and Seville to join have seen the faces in three games in less than a month, two of them in four days later. The LaLiga match in which the Koeman I know imposed by 0-2 left the images captured by Movistar + cameras in which the Sevilla sports director said that “the declarations of the llorón have had effect” in reference to the continuous complaints on the VAR of the technician culé.