Pouyanne said in a panel discussion in response to a question about potential risks to global supplies: “What may happen, and it is a great systemic risk, is that the Republicans decide to stop exporting, in fact, I am not sure that it will be related to gas, it may be related to oil.” someday”.

“The Americans make a price Local gas or oil is the basis of all their policies, they have resources, and if they feel that exports will raise their prices, they will stop working with us. Now I can tell you that if we lose American gas and oil, as well as Russian oil and gas, it will not be a shock, but a major shock.”

At least 11 Republican candidates have announced their quest for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 24, 2024 elections.

They have made few clear policy commitments since then.

Last year, the Biden government made the largest-ever sale of 180 million barrels of strategic oil stocks as part of a strategy to restore stability to high-priced oil markets and overcome high extraction costs in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The sale angered Republicans, who accused the government of leaving the United States with too little stock to properly deal with any future supply crisis.

Pouyanne also said he expected the price of a barrel of oil to be “sustainably high” due to the global shift towards clean energy sources and reduced investment in the oil sector.