“Total Energies” indicated in a statement that the launch of “the first phase of the development of a natural gas condensate field” – a low-density mixture of hydrocarbon liquids in the form of gases, which greatly increases the value of gas – will provide a production capacity of four million cubic meters per day of gas. And 12 thousand barrels per day of gas condensate.

This phase, upon completion, will connect “a subsea production well to a new gas processing platform” at a location not far from the Absheron Peninsula, about 100 km southeast of the capital Baku and at a depth of about 500 meters.

During the signing of an agreement in 2016 between Total Energies and SOCAR, the field’s capacity was estimated at 35,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, including a large percentage of condensate.

The statement pointed out that production in the field, which was discovered in 2011, is aimed at “the local market in Azerbaijan.”

The project is shared by Total Energies and SOCAR in half (50% – 50%), and it is managed by the Absheron Petroleum Joint Operating Company.

“This project is part of the company’s strategy to meet the growing demand for gas, and strengthens our partnership with the national (SOCAR) company,” said General Manager of the Exploration Production Department at Total Energies.