Workers went on strike at Total Energies sites on March 7 as part of a nationwide protest over the government’s intention to raise the retirement age to 64, affecting operations and deliveries from warehouse sites.

The strike ended in the “Dong” refinery in the west and the “La Med” refinery in the south on the seventh of April, while the “Vizan” refinery in the east began to return to service on the fourth of April.

Petrol stations were not affected as negatively during the March strike compared to a similar move in October against the cost of living crisis, when refinery shutdowns led to a shortage of at least one fuel product at about 31 percent of French stations.

And Total Energies achieved record profits during 2022, the highest in its history, amounting to $ 20.5 billion, an increase of 28 percent from 2021, and excluding accounting losses related to its withdrawal from Russia amounting to $ 15 billion, the company’s net profit without exceptional factors amounted to 36.2. Billion dollar.