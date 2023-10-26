A total division. That is what was staged, during the plenary session this Thursday, by the different political groups of the Murcia City Council, in relation to the investigation commission proposed to investigate the administrative situation in which the burned nightclubs in the Las Atalayas industrial estate were found. The discrepancies in relation to the terms of the call and the scope of work of this body led to the three parties with municipal representation refusing to, at least, jointly debate the motions presented by each one urging the constitution. of said commission.

In relation to this issue, to lay the foundations for the debate and at the request of the Socialist Group, the secretary of the Plenary, Antonio Marín, confirmed in a point of order that the investigation commissions, as such, are not supported by the regulations, for what does not fit as such. Faced with this circumstance, the Popular Group, the only member of the municipal government, urged in a motion only supported by this formation to create “an informative study commission, aimed at knowing the facts and administrative circumstances of the fire, establishing in its opinion recommendations for “improving protocols.” Also remember that this instrument must take into account that “this is a matter that is ‘sub iudice’.”

The Socialist Group abstained from voting on this motion, encouraging all parties to “forget political colors to sit down and reach an agreement, which should not be so difficult, regardless of the name given to said commission, whether it is extraordinary, special or executive. Its spokesman, Enrique Lorca, considers that citizens “would not understand anything else” and that the fundamental thing is that “all the available information is provided to provide it with transparency and analyze what happened, without looking elsewhere and whoever falls.” «And if we can establish it tomorrow, the better; Let’s have a clear vision,” added Lorca, highlighting that despite the fact that there is no agreement on the terms, and that, above all, what the socialists will do is support the creation of the investigation commission proposed in the Regional Assembly.

In fact, the PSOE, in its motion, which went ahead after the abstention of the popular ones and with the vote against Vox, requested that “an Extraordinary Commission be constituted as urgently as possible” with the purpose of “declaring responsibilities if the “if any”, an expression that does not include, however, the PP motion, although Rebeca Pérez did mention it in her speech.

The Vox councilors voted against both, who have presented their own motion, demanding a “special plenary commission (Investigation Commission)” on the serious tragedy, in which “the assumption of political responsibilities is realized.” The spokesperson for his group, Luis Gestoso, again asked for “light and stenographers”, refusing to maintain any duty of secrecy or confidentiality and requesting the communication from the TSJE that the municipal government claims to have received, asking for discretion regarding the information that can be made public. . «We ask for the information that they have not given us; “What worries you is not the truth, but your political future,” he concluded, without clarifying whether he will attend the commission that the government may convene and recalling that the families’ lawyers have asked the instructor for measures “due to fear of that documents related to the files disappear.

At this point, the spokesperson for the municipal government denied that this distrust of the victims is based, since “the electronic headquarters of the City Council prevents it.” For his part, Lorca noted that it is difficult for him to believe that the victims’ doubts could correspond to reality, in which case “it would be intolerable.” She did vehemently remark that, in any case, in this matter “the PSOE does not go hand in hand with the government.” He drew attention that the last two people responsible for Urban Planning, the popular Antonio Navarro and the socialist Andrés Guerrero, did not participate at any time in the debate.