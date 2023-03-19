Last summer, Jorge Sánchez left America for Ajax. The Mexican full-back did not have a good sporting present with the Coapa nest box, but despite this, the Netherlands team did what was necessary to sign the Mexican due to the casualties they had in that same market. but to this day, the bet on the defender has been a very bad move for the Dutch team.
Jorge has not been able to establish himself at a single moment of the season as the club’s starter and his performance as well as minutes on the field have gone from more to much less. As of today, he only adds a few titles in less demanding cup matches and only adds minutes in the Eredivisie when the matches are resolved, the Ajax board knows that they failed to sign the man from the Mexican National Team.
The Ajax board of directors considers that the Mexican has not lived up to the club’s style of play, which by nature calls for a good touch of the ball, in the same way, they consider that Jorge has many shortcomings in defense, knowing that this is His biggest problem, since they consider him vulnerable when facing rival attackers. At the moment there is no talk of selling him in the summer, but it is a real possibility considering that there is not much faith that the full-back can reverse the present complex.
